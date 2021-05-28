Paracetamol during pregnancy “increases the risk of autism and ADHD in babies”





Studies claim that babies born to mothers taking paracetamol during pregnancy are at increased risk of autism and ADHD. However, researchers say women don’t necessarily have to stop taking the drug to relieve pain. 1 Use of paracetamol during pregnancy is associated with autism and ADHD in babies Credit: Alamy Researchers in Barcelona analyzed 70,000 children in six separate studies on this topic. 14-56 percent of planned mothers reported taking Paracetamol while carrying children.. The study found that children exposed to paracetamol before birth were 19% more likely to develop the following symptoms: autism.. They were 21% more likely to occur ADHD Symptomatology. Sylvia Alemany, lead author of research at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), said: “Our findings are consistent with previous studies. “We also found that prenatal exposure to paracetamol had virtually no difference, thus affecting boys and girls alike.” Is it safe to take paracetamol during pregnancy? Researcher Jordi Snier said pregnant women should not be denied over-the-counter painkillers. However, he warned that “it should only be used when necessary.” Increasing evidence suggests that exposure to paracetamol in utero can lead to cognitive decline and behavioral problems. The study was rated “largest” to date, including data from the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece and Spain. However, the discovery has not been proven and there is only a link. Professor Andrew Shennan, an obstetrics professor at King’s College London, said it could be the reason why women blamed paracetamol rather than the drug itself. He told the sun: “Analysis cannot exclude this. “Paracetamol is an important drug for lowering body temperature, and high temperatures can be harmful to pregnancy. “Currently, women should take paracetamol as needed and seek advice from their GP or midwife if uncertain.” He explained that if the link is true, autism is rare, so the additional risk is actually small. He told The Sun: “This study suggests that women who take paracetamol during pregnancy may have a slightly higher chance of developing autism in their children. “For example, it could be 1.2 / 1,000 instead of once in 1,000, or it could happen once in every five cases of autism.” The NHS website states: “Paracetamol has been used routinely at all stages of pregnancy to reduce high temperatures and relieve pain. “There is no clear evidence that it has a detrimental effect on the foetation.” However, pregnant women are advised to avoid other common painkillers, ibuprofen. The· NHS website “This is because taking ibuprofen at this stage of pregnancy increases the risk of complications, such as heart problems in the baby and reduced amniotic fluid volume.” What are ADHD and Autism? ADHD is thought to affect up to 5 percent of school children. Symptoms can appear differently in girls and boys, but in general, people with this condition may stay in class because they are less alert and appear to forget. Sometimes they become overactive, which causes them to be fidgety, talk too much, or interrupt the conversation. Some children overcome this condition when they reach adulthood, but 65% still have symptoms that affect their daily lives. According to the NHS, ADHD tends to develop in the family, but people with this condition may also have brain changes. Autism Spectrum Disorders, on the other hand, affect 1 in 100 children in the United Kingdom. Studies suggest that autism results from a combination of genetic and environmental effects, but no one really knows the true cause. Royal Rage Prince Harry and Megan Star “Tell Everything” in Another Bomb Interview with Opla Today Mystic Meg May 28: Participating in comedy combinations can increase your chances of success I knew poop Doctors share the nasty reasons why diarrhea feels like you are “burning” there Her last chance Last appeal to find a home for the “smiley” girl, 2 before she is taken care of LOVE HELL Relationship experts warn about four signs that your relationship is on a rock Exclusive Prince Threesome Philip “leaves the money of three staff at the will of £ 30m” & Harry could plunge Symptoms of autism depend on the severity. They may have problems with social interaction and communication. People with autism are emotionless, have difficulty interpreting behavioral cues from others, and may have poor eye contact. It can take time to understand the information, feel anxious about unfamiliar situations, repeat the same thing, and say it. Tyran Grant shares his experience dealing with autism at school

