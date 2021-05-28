Health
Here’s how COVID-19 affects cancer patients
With the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and the resurrection in the second wave, we are not truly ready to fight this greatest threat to humanity these days. This disease stays here and may not go away quickly, so there are generally different aspects that need to be seen that can help us better understand and plan for the future.
COVID pandemic problem
COVID infection poses a recent threat to humankind, especially given the intensity of its spread and the increased severity and mortality of comorbidities and older people. Even the best countries have failed to pay close attention to illness cases, simply because the total number of cases in society has skyrocketed beyond the limits of medical infrastructure at all times. Second, because it is a brand new viral disease, it will take time for researchers to develop reliable and complete treatment and prevention. Therefore, limiting spreads and stopping spread rates is currently the best practice.
COVID and cancer
Last year we saw COVID predominantly infecting the elderly, but now even young children are infected in the second wave, probably due to new mutants. Complications can occur in almost all cases, but most people with comorbidities and weakened immunity have been found to be infected early and have a more complex clinical course with mortality. I have. Therefore, cancer, which is a known immune defense, poses a risk factor. In addition, the problem with cancer is the unnoticed, late-onset symptoms, and lack of timely treatment that make cancer one of the most dreadful illnesses. Fear of COVID in Public Places-Due to blockade and restrictions by preventive protocols, it has become a major obstacle to the active management of poor cancer patients. This left the general public, and caregivers were confused about the right approach to cancer treatment in this pandemic era.
The impact of covid on cancer management
Cancer is a disease that is known to progress if left untreated. In addition, the cure from cancer treatment varies greatly depending on the stage of the patient. Therefore, cancer may or may not affect an individual, depending on the risk of exposure, and may or may not be infected for fear of infection, which may not be symptomatic or life-threatening. It is an illness that cannot be done. At the same time, in already infected cases, the individual’s ability to combat infection in immunodeficiency caused by cancer treatment and the risk of outcome of cancer progression in survival if treatment is delayed should be carefully considered. there is.
Impact on infrastructure and caregivers
Apart from the impact of COVID on an individual, the impact on infrastructure and caregivers also determines the management of cancer cases. With the proliferation of Covid cases, the majority of the infrastructure (beds, ICUs, oxygen, medicines, staff) has been diverted to COVID emergencies in accordance with government policy. This is also logical. However, this poses a serious threat to our ability to provide adequate care for non-Covid oncological emergencies and to intervene in poor patients in a timely manner. The priority between COVID and oncological malignancies is not so easy to determine, but at least the known morbidity and emergencies in the case of treatment-related cancers really need to be investigated.
Lessons learned and attention to the future
In summary, you need to know that the COVID stays here. States, caregivers, and public individuals have their own important roles to play. The most important role is to take all steps to avoid the spread of Covid infections due to social distance, face masks and frequent hand washing. What is peculiar to cancer patients is that they understand that the growth of cancer does not stop, so the disease cannot be ignored, with or without a pandemic. Timely detection of symptoms, better expert consultation in physical or virtual mode with all Covid precautions, at least detects urgency, stage, prioritizes treatment and delays it Or it helps to see if an urgent start is needed. Once diagnosed, the caregiver will take all precautions to determine the appropriate treatment. In this case, routine management can be slightly modified to prioritize non-invasive, less toxic treatments.
Truncated equieffect therapies that require less visits and, if possible, monitoring are preferred. Further emphasis has been advocated on preparing patients for proper nutrition, timely vaccination prevention and prophylactic treatment to avoid severe treatment-related complications and cases of hospitalization. I will. Understanding the limited resources, especially as seen in this second wave, choose alternatives that reduce the potential for emergency care and the need for special care such as oxygen and ICU as much as possible. It is wise to do it.
Finally, state health authorities have an urgent need to expand health systems, timely advance plans for infrastructure improvements, and establish disaster management protocols that are ready to combat such unpredictability. You need to understand the sex. In the event of an emergency, no one is suffering from a lack of medical facilities, at least well prepared to support those who are ill when needed. It’s an ongoing battle, and there is no doubt that it will be won by patience, understanding, cooperation, and cooperation.
