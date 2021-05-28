Researchers Discover Cross-Reactive Coronavirus Antibodies Caused During COVID-19 Infection





Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, most people in the United States were already infected with the coronavirus, albeit at a much lower risk.Because it ’s at least four. Coronavirus In the same common family as SARS-CoV-2, it causes a benign but troublesome illness known as the common cold. In new studies displayed in Nature CommunicationsScripps Research scientists investigated how previous exposure of the immune system to the cold-causing coronavirus affects the immune response to COVID-19. In doing so, they discovered one cross-reactive coronavirus antibody caused during COVID-19 infection. The findings help in the pursuit of vaccines or antibody therapies that work against almost or all coronaviruses, said Dr. Raiees Andrabi, senior author of immunology and microbiology researchers. “By examining blood samples taken before the pandemic and comparing them with samples from people with COVID-19, we were able to identify the types of antibodies that cross-reacted with benign coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2. “Andrabi said. , Working closely with Professor Dennis Burton’s lab. In later tests, the antibody also neutralized SARS-CoV-1, the coronavirus that causes SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. We have confirmed that this type of cross-reactive antibody is likely to be produced by memory B cells that are first exposed to the common cold-causing coronavirus and then recalled during COVID-19 infection. .. “ Raiees Andrabi, PhD, Study SSenior Author Scripps Research Institute, Faculty of Immunology and Microbiology Memory B cells are an important part of the immune system. They “remember” the threat of the first illness, have been able to circulate in the bloodstream for decades, and are ready to take action again if the threat reappears. These cells are responsible for the production of target antibodies. This discovery could be an important step in the final development of a pan-coronavirus vaccine that can protect against potentially emerging coronaviruses, said Barton, James and Jessie Immunology Minor Chair, Faculty of Immunology. Says. Microbiology of Scripps Research. “Another deadly coronavirus could reappear in the future-and when that happens, we want to be better prepared,” says Burton. “Identification of cross-reactive antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and the more common coronavirus is a promising development on the road to widespread vaccines or therapies.” Burton’s lab is also extensively researching Neutralizing antibody It can be used to protect against many forms of influenza, another virus that can cause a pandemic in the future. In a new study, the team used an electron microscope to understand how cross-reactive antibodies neutralize various coronaviruses. The first author, Ge “Sophie” Song, a graduate student at the Burton Institute, found that most of the time it binds to the base of the viral peplomer. This area does not change much from stock to stock. “This study emphasizes how important it is to fully understand the nature of existing immunity, especially with regard to coronaviruses,” says Song. “Early exposure to coronavirus affects the nature and level of antibodies produced when a more serious coronavirus threat emerges, even benign viruses that cause the common cold.” Source: Scripps Research Institute

