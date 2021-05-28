Health
Confusion and delay when thousands try to book vaccination
Alfred Hospital, which operates a small vaccine clinic open to the public this week, only accepts people who book through the hotline.
The COVID-19 hotline received more than 77,000 calls on Thursday in just 15 minutes after the government announced that people aged 40-49 could be vaccinated against Pfizer, but must make a reservation first. did not. This has led the government to promise more resources to ensure that more calls are answered.
Civil servants are now being asked to answer calls in overwhelming call centers and help track contacts. Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria on Friday, All connected to a cluster in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, which has swelled to 30 people.
Currently, 15,000 Victorian people have been identified as primary and secondary contacts (up from about 10,000 on Thursday) and have been told to quarantine, including 121 bars and pubs so far. The location of exposure has been identified.
Victoria entered the first day of its seven-day blockade on Friday, with new restrictions imposed by the state government to stop the spread of the virus.
Loading
Age Rebecca Falkingham, Secretary of the Justice Department, sends an email asking the state call center to work “to support contact centers when answering public calls and to support COVID-19 response.” it was done.
Despite the extraordinary demand for vaccine reservations, the state government’s promised online reservation system is not yet in operation.
Asked about the delay at a press conference, Professor Ben Kawi, Deputy Chief Health Officer, who leads the vaccine deployment in Victoria at 34 state-owned vaccine clinics, is patient with people and calls the Coronavirus hotline until they arrive at the operator. I urged you to continue.
“If you’re one of the tens of thousands of Victorian people to call at once, please, if you can’t get through, I’m sorry, if you can call back in the afternoon … “Professor Kaui said.
“We promise to vaccinate all Victorian people who want to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.”
Professor Kaui urged people not to call the hospital directly, warning that some vaccination centers could be completely overkill.
“What we don’t want to see is that some sites have been booked for weeks and others are underutilized,” said Professor Kaui.
Austin Health, which operates a mass vaccine clinic at Heidelberg Patriage Hospital, accepts reservations through its own online service. Early Friday morning, it was reported that Pfizer’s reservations were fully booked until the end of June.
In addition, many people tried to get the vaccine without reservation, so the carry-on was suspended.
Loading
Medical services will have hundreds of AstraZeneca vaccine appointments over the next few weeks.
Austin Health later confirmed that it could expand the capacity of its mass vaccination hub, deploy more vaccine cubicles, and book thousands more Victorian people for Pfizer shots within the next few months. Did.
Victoria is currently receiving 70,000 weekly Pfizer vaccines and increased AstraZeneca doses.
Professor Kaui said some Victorian people had booked the vaccine at least four weeks in advance, as the outbreak continued to spread and rushed to get vaccinated.
World Health Organization vaccine adviser Professor Fiona Russell said Thursday that Victoria’s plan to extend vaccine accessibility to people in their 40s poses the greatest risk of spreading the virus rapidly in the event of an outbreak. Said could not be targeted.
Professor Kaui said he hopes the vaccine program will be extended to people under the age of 40 as soon as the state is capable.
He said the state gave 17,000 doses on Thursday, while general practitioners gave more than 6,600 doses.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 can make an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling the 1800 675 398 Coronavirus Hotline or the 1800 571 121 New Vaccine Reservation Hotline.
Click to see the complete list of vaccine centers here.
Get the Coronavirus Update Newsletter
It’s just the news you need to know about pandemics. Sent on Monday and Thursday. Sign up here..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]