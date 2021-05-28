Confusion and delay when thousands try to book vaccination

Alfred Hospital, which operates a small vaccine clinic open to the public this week, only accepts people who book through the hotline. The COVID-19 hotline received more than 77,000 calls on Thursday in just 15 minutes after the government announced that people aged 40-49 could be vaccinated against Pfizer, but must make a reservation first. did not. This has led the government to promise more resources to ensure that more calls are answered. Civil servants are now being asked to answer calls in overwhelming call centers and help track contacts. Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria on Friday, All connected to a cluster in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, which has swelled to 30 people. Currently, 15,000 Victorian people have been identified as primary and secondary contacts (up from about 10,000 on Thursday) and have been told to quarantine, including 121 bars and pubs so far. The location of exposure has been identified. Victoria entered the first day of its seven-day blockade on Friday, with new restrictions imposed by the state government to stop the spread of the virus.

Age Rebecca Falkingham, Secretary of the Justice Department, sends an email asking the state call center to work "to support contact centers when answering public calls and to support COVID-19 response." it was done. Despite the extraordinary demand for vaccine reservations, the state government's promised online reservation system is not yet in operation. Asked about the delay at a press conference, Professor Ben Kawi, Deputy Chief Health Officer, who leads the vaccine deployment in Victoria at 34 state-owned vaccine clinics, is patient with people and calls the Coronavirus hotline until they arrive at the operator. I urged you to continue. "If you're one of the tens of thousands of Victorian people to call at once, please, if you can't get through, I'm sorry, if you can call back in the afternoon … "Professor Kaui said.

“We promise to vaccinate all Victorian people who want to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.” Professor Kaui urged people not to call the hospital directly, warning that some vaccination centers could be completely overkill. “What we don’t want to see is that some sites have been booked for weeks and others are underutilized,” said Professor Kaui. Austin Health, which operates a mass vaccine clinic at Heidelberg Patriage Hospital, accepts reservations through its own online service. Early Friday morning, it was reported that Pfizer’s reservations were fully booked until the end of June. In addition, many people tried to get the vaccine without reservation, so the carry-on was suspended.

Medical services will have hundreds of AstraZeneca vaccine appointments over the next few weeks. Austin Health later confirmed that it could expand the capacity of its mass vaccination hub, deploy more vaccine cubicles, and book thousands more Victorian people for Pfizer shots within the next few months. Did. Victoria is currently receiving 70,000 weekly Pfizer vaccines and increased AstraZeneca doses. Professor Kaui said some Victorian people had booked the vaccine at least four weeks in advance, as the outbreak continued to spread and rushed to get vaccinated.

World Health Organization vaccine adviser Professor Fiona Russell said Thursday that Victoria’s plan to extend vaccine accessibility to people in their 40s poses the greatest risk of spreading the virus rapidly in the event of an outbreak. Said could not be targeted. Professor Kaui said he hopes the vaccine program will be extended to people under the age of 40 as soon as the state is capable. He said the state gave 17,000 doses on Thursday, while general practitioners gave more than 6,600 doses. People between the ages of 40 and 49 can make an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling the 1800 675 398 Coronavirus Hotline or the 1800 571 121 New Vaccine Reservation Hotline. Click to see the complete list of vaccine centers here.