Covid: Indoor music events “can be done without increasing the risk of infection”

Early evidence suggests that indoor music events can occur without increasing risk Coronavirus transmission.

No cases of viral infection have been reported in the first randomized controlled trial assessing the impact of a comprehensive Covid-19 safety measure at a live indoor concert in Spain.

Safety precautions included participants testing the lateral flow of the day prior to admission, wearing mandatory N95 masks, enhanced ventilation, and crowd management.

However, there was no need for social distance and participants were able to sing and dance at the event.

The study was conducted on December 12, last year in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The prevalence of coronavirus infections in the region was low to moderate (221 cases per 100,000 people).

Therefore, researchers pointed out that the number of new infections resulting from this event was expected to be low.

At that time, local travel restrictions were in place, indoor meetings were limited to 6 people, and the Covid-19 vaccine was not yet available.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Joseph Libre of the German Trias y Puyol University Hospital in Spain, said: Although it has been implemented, it is important to consider the findings in light of the situation in Spain at the time, when there were not many cases and many restrictions were set.

“As a result, our research does not necessarily mean that all large-scale events are safe.”

He added: “The pandemic situation is constantly changing.

“Wide range of vaccination campaigns, changes in regional incidence, and the emergence of more contagious Sars-CoV-2 mutants can all affect the interventions tested, so different scenarios. More research is needed, including a large number of people investigating and taking into account policies and local contexts. “

In the UK, spectators participate in a series of scientific pilot events as part of the government’s event research program.

This includes an audience for many sporting and indoor music events.

Experts will use the results of these pilots to inform the government’s plans to regain large numbers of people safely this summer.

In this study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal, researchers conducted controlled experiments with invasion mass testing using cross-flow testing and other precautions aimed at stopping infection. I checked if it would succeed.

1,000 Number of participants participating in a study of indoor live concerts in Barcelona, ​​Spain

About 1,000 people between the ages of 18 and 59 participated in the study.

With people who have tested positive for the virus or have come into contact with positive cases in the last two weeks, who have existing health conditions that are a known risk factor for severe Covid-19, or the elderly at the time. Studies of people who lived together were excluded.

About half were randomly assigned to attend the event (465) and the other half were asked to return to normal life (495).

All participants, including those who did not attend the event, were visited by a medical professional eight days after the event and collected the second swab from the back of the nose and throat for another test.

The event lasted 5 hours, with participants spending an average of 2 hours and 40 minutes in the venue.

Drinks containing alcohol were served in a separate bar room, and there was a smoking area outdoors with controlled capacity and physical distance.

Everyone who participated in the survey had to install two smartphone apps. One is a contact tracking app for capturing close contacts of people who may have been infected during the concert, and the other is an app for receiving confidential test results.

The second app was used to complete a 10-day health survey before and after the event and a satisfaction survey of those who attended the event.

None of the participants tested positive for the virus 8 days after the event, compared to the two in the control group.

The authors said that the comprehensive safety measures implemented during the event could be exorbitantly expensive at some venues.

In addition, testing thousands of people within hours prior to a mass gathering event poses a logistical challenge.

Another potential limitation of the study is that participants may have changed their behavior during the event due to their awareness that they are being observed.

However, the post-event survey reported that all participants were working properly during the event and did not feel that they were under security control oversight.