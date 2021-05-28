Health
New research may pave the way for safer and more efficient COVID-19 testing
An international study led by the University of Monash and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infectious Immunology has achieved a proof of concept for a new fast and portable saliva screening test that uses infrared technology to confirm SARS-CoV-2 infection. It was.
Research today Applied Chemistry..
Professor Bayden Wood of the Faculty of Chemistry, Monash University, former Dr. Phil Hero of the Monash Institute for Biomedical Discovery, and collaborators of the Doherty Institute, Professor Dale Godfrey and Professor Damian Purcell, include the use of portables. We are reporting on a new diagnostic approach. An infrared device for detecting SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva.
The team identified signs of an infectious agent on the infrared spectrum of saliva from 27 of 29 subjects infected with SARS-CoV-2 who showed symptoms similar to COVID-19 at Royal Melbourne Hospital.
“The most important advantages of using this infrared-based technology for saliva samples are the speed and ease with which tests can be performed, their affordability, and Risk reduction For both patients and healthcare professionals, “Wood said.
Scientists say this is a very promising preliminary study and wants to see further trials in a larger patient cohort to better understand the peculiarities of this approach.
The portable infrared spectrometer has been modified to enable high-throughput screening, allowing samples to be quickly scanned in non-contact mode without having to clean the instrument between measurements.
Professor Wood estimates that this technique can screen 5,000 samples per device per day, with results for each. sample You’ll be ready in 5 minutes.
Dr. Heraud said that infrared light interacts with molecular vibrations and can be used to generate spectra that represent the unique chemical fingerprints of a sample, which are then processed using machine learning algorithms. It was.
“This approach has significant advantages over the current gold standard for detection, the standard real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR),” says Professor Godfrey.
“As we know, this requires samples to be sent to a dedicated laboratory, and the results take more than a day.”
According to Professor Purcell, the proposed new test also avoids the discomfort associated with nasopharyngeal swabs. This is an advantage that can improve community participation in testing.
“A person can provide a sample simply by dribbling into a sterile container,” he said.
“Results are available in less than 5 minutes, and rapid results minimize the risk of further spread of the infection by minimizing the delay in deciding whether quarantine is needed.”
A similar infrared technique known as Attenuated Total Reflectivity (ATR) spectroscopy has been previously used by Monash researchers to detect malaria and hepatitis.
The new transflective infrared-based approach provides three times the absorbance, thus examining more saliva to detect pathogens compared to traditional ATR technology.
The speed and versatility of this technology enhances the use of point-of-care screening at airports, sports venues, universities, or schools and triages patients for RT-PCR testing.
Although multiple methods were used to validate the approach, Professor Baydenwood, with the help of the beamline team, used the infrared microspectroscopy beamline at the Australian Synchrotron (AS) to do much of the initial work. I ran it.
Measurements performed on the AS were recorded from a cluster of highly purified viruses provided by the Doherty Institute team.
Next, the unique infrared RNA signature from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Saliva sample Record using a portable device.
Bayden Robert Wood et al, Infrared-based saliva screening test for COVID-19, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). DOI: 10.1002 / anie.202104453
Provided by
Monash University
Quote: A new study was obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-pave-safer-efficient-covid- on May 28, 2021 for a safer and more efficient COVID-19 test (2021). May 28th) may pave the way for. html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]