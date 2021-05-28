Find AIIMS studies that are unlikely to be infected with Covid through the dead

The fear of Covid-19 infection from the dead has challenged many who attempted to perform the last rites of their families who died in Covid. A recent study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) found that there was little transmission of infection through the dead, which could alleviate this problem.

According to Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Dean of AIIMS Forensic Medicine, the coronavirus remains active in the nasal cavity and oral cavity 12 to 24 hours after the death of the infected person, so there is little risk of transmission from the deceased.

A pilot study was conducted last year in the forensic department of AIIMS for postmortem Covid-19-positive forensic cases.

“Approximately 100 bodies were retested for coronavirus infection every 12 to 24 hours after death and the results were negative. The virus remains completely inactive in the nasal and oral cavity 24 hours after death,” said Dr. Gupta. Told to. ..

“There is little risk of getting the coronavirus 12 to 24 hours after the death of the infected person,” he said.

There have been several reports of locals during the pandemic that the families of Covid’s victims stopped performing their last rites for fear of transmission. Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have repeatedly stated that the infection is unlikely to be transmitted from the dead.

Last March, “The risk of corpse infection is unlikely to increase,” said a senior health ministry official.“For coronavirus patients to health care workers or families who follow standard precautions.

Listing guidelines to follow at crematoriums or burial grounds, the Ministry of Health has stated that crematorium and burial ground staff do not pose additional risks for new coronaviruses and implement standard precautions for hand hygiene. He said he should be aware that he needs to. Mask and gloves.

AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta said for safety reasons, the nasal passages and oral cavity should be blocked to prevent fluid and other openings and puncture leaks due to removal of catheters, drains and tubes. ..

Also, as a precautionary measure, those who handle such bodies should wear protective equipment such as masks, gloves and PPE kits.

“Bone and ash collection is completely safe because there is no risk of infection from the body,” Gupta said.

“This study was done to protect the dignity of the dead,” he said.

The ICMR of the “Standard Guidelines for Forensic Autopsy of Covid-19 Deaths” published in May 2020 states that morgue staff are exposed to potentially dangerous health risks, resulting in Covid-19 deaths. He advised that invasive techniques should not be used for forensic autopsy. Even after taking the best precautions, it is due to organ fluids and secretions.

Exemption from autopsy can prevent the spread of infection to doctors, morgue staff, police officers, and anyone involved in the corpse disposal chain.

The non-invasive autopsy techniques described in the guidelines should be used, if necessary, to prevent the risk of spreading infection to morgue personnel, police officers, and morgue surface contamination. Says.

“If the autopsy surgeon feels that the cause of death or other related problem cannot be concluded without dissection, he can proceed with minimal invasive / limited internal dissection.

“But performing an autopsy is a risky procedure and should be dissected in mind that it can be as dangerous as any other procedure performed on the body of a Covid-19 patient.” The guidelines say. Precautions to follow when performing an autopsy by taking appropriate infection control measures.

According to the procedure for performing forensic autopsy, “… with external examination, multiple photographs and oral autopsy (depicted by WHO) … after death, strictly avoiding invasive surgical procedures, Postmortem staff, body handlers, doctors’ fluid contact should be carried out to avoid body splashes. “