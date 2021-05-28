The average age of Covid infection drops to 29 years after vaccine blitz protects the most vulnerable people

The average age of British people who test positive for Covid has dropped to just 29 years. This is the youngest ever recorded.

The UK Vaccine Blitz appears to be protecting the most vulnerable people, raising expectations for a complete release on June 21st.

Data published by the NHS Test and Trace show that the median age of new viral infections for the week leading up to May 19 was 29 years.

This has decreased from 35 in early April to 41 in early 2021. Times Report.

Analysis shows that two-thirds of patients admitted with Covid-19 are under the age of 65.

The transition to the younger age group may result from the deployment of the world’s best vaccinations in the UK, which is the most vulnerable, prioritizing older people in December last year.

It was so successful that on Wednesday a British over 30 years old was called in for their first jab.

Secretary-General Kwasi Kwaten said this morning: “The number of cases is a concern, but what gives me some confidence is the fact that the vaccine seems to work.

“We administered 60 million jabs. Something like 24 million received both jabs. Vaccine efficacy can give us confidence that it can be resumed on June 21st. I can do it.

“People are vaccinated daily, and the number is increasing considerably.

“The other very informative and encouraging thing is that the number of hospitalizations and deaths is also much lower than it was just two months ago.

“There are a lot of facts we have to consider. As a business secretary, I am very promised to resume on June 21st. I can’t guarantee that. We have daily data Checking it up.”

The latest government data show that a whopping 62,658,639 vaccinations have been carried out in the United Kingdom.

This includes 38,614,683 first doses and 24,043,956 second doses. This means that more than 24 million British people are almost completely protected from Covid-19.

Scientists have calculated that so far 13,200 lives have been saved in Britain alone. Covid vaccination electric shock..

But despite the huge success of the campaign, Matt Hancock warned last night. Indian variants are currently responsible for three-quarters of all new Covid cases in the United Kingdom..

The health minister said the predominant strain was still spreading rapidly, with an additional 3,542 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

At a press conference in Downing Street, Hancock warned, “This isn’t over yet.”

He said Indian variants were responsible for three-quarters of all new cases across the UK and urged qualified people to be vaccinated.

Hancock added: “We are competing between vaccines and viruses.

“We need to get the vaccine out early, and that’s really, really important.”

Dr. Jenny Harry’s also told the public, “We really really have to be vigilant.”

Hancock revealed that of the 49 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Bolton, only five were vaccinated with both vaccines.

And he said the case of the Indian variant remained focused on “hotspots” where surge tests and additional vaccinations were deployed to combat it.

Just worry 3% of British people infected with Indian variants were completely vaccinated After having two jabs, official data was revealed yesterday.

In addition to the warning, Boris Johnson said the government continued to hesitate about June 21’s “Freedom Day.”

The prime minister said the data had no indication of a delay, but “may have to wait” to make a final decision next week or two weeks.

A “formal evaluation” of the data will take place next week. As healthcare professionals become more and more pessimistic about the new surge.

Kwarten added today: “It is impossible for anyone to know what the situation will be in a week or two.

“I can’t guarantee either one right now. We have to look at the data and be very patient and cautious.

“We are considering all options. We would like to resume on June 21st and are trying to get the results, but if it suggests that the data is insecure, follow it. I will. “

Under the roadmap June 21st is finally the day to return to normal life.

The prime minister was completely considering wearing a mask to reduce social distance After the jab deployment and the winter blockade, both the incident and the death were forced downwards.

But the spread of Indian varieties Delay the day that millions of British have been waiting for more than a year.