Dead bald eagle with amputated head of Talon deer found in Wisconsin





A Wisconsin hunter made a strange discovery on Wednesday. He came across a dead bald eagle, and the deer’s amputated head was still clinging to his claws. Baron’s resident, Neil Herman, was looking for a turkey when he came across a strange scene. “I noticed something white in the field. It’s just white spots. When I put on my binoculars,” I’m sure it’s the bald eagle over there, “Harman said. FOX31 Denver KDVR.. As the hunter approached the dead bird, he was surprised to find a young deer head in his claws. “I walked into it, I saw it have a newborn fawn on its claws,” Herman said. “I think the deer was dead for about three days, and the eagle was dead for only 12 hours.” The hunter posted some pictures of eagles and deer heads Facebook on Wednesday. “Sure, it’s one of the crazy things I came across while hunting,” he wrote in a post. Log in to Facebook to start sharing and connecting with friends, family and acquaintances. Herman knew that Wisconsin’s wildlife authorities needed to be notified as soon as possible. However, there were no cell phone signals in the area he discovered. So the enthusiastic hunter drove a few miles away to where he served, calling his brother-in-law, Greg Morne, an employee of the Dunn County Security Office, and then the Wisconsin Natural Resources Department (employee of the Dunn County Security Office). I contacted DNR). ) DNR asked Harman if he could take an eagle with a fawn’s claw to the department’s office. “When I picked up the fawn, it stayed immediately [the eagle’s] Talon. “ bald Eagle Is the national bird of the United States, and its range extends over a vast area of ​​North America, from Alaska and Canada to Florida and northern Mexico. Birds of prey are opportunistic foods that feed primarily on fish, small mammals, and carrion.Although rare Bald eagle According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, it is not uncommon for birds to prey on dead deer in order to prey on live deer. It’s not clear how the eagle that Harman found died, but DNR told Hunter to let him know if he found anything. “Everyone has a theory about it,” Herman said. Hunter said one of his friends believed that the eagle was likely to have been electrocuted by a nearby power line. “Anything is possible, I don’t know,” Harman said. “It eagle Definitely the fawn had a death grip. It was pretty crazy. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos