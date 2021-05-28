Lexum Volunteers Needed for World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Research





Volunteers living within a 50-mile radius of Lexam will be required to participate in a new clinical trial to receive the third “booster” COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Wales is recruiting people in their 30s and older who have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in this study, including those who were vaccinated early in the vaccination program. For example, adults over the age of 75 and healthcare professionals.

The COV-Boost study at Wrexham Maerer Hospital is being conducted at 18 facilities in the United Kingdom and is attended by 2,886 volunteers. The study considers seven different COVID-19 vaccines as potential boosters at least 10-12 weeks after the second vaccination as part of an ongoing vaccination program. Volunteers may receive a different brand than the one that was originally vaccinated. It is the first in the world to provide important data on the effects of a third dose on a patient’s immune response. This gives scientists around the world and the experts behind the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program a better idea of ​​how effective the booster immunization of each vaccine is in protecting people from the virus. It can be obtained. This survey aims to include people from different backgrounds and is encouraged to apply by ethnic minority people. Anyone interested in finding out more and signing up can access the following research website: https://www.covboost.org.uk/participate-wrexham Dr. Orod Osanlou, a consultant physician, principal investigator in Public Health Wales, and principal investigator in COV-Boost research, said: Will last. After a period of time, high-risk groups may require additional booster vaccination. Therefore, we are conducting this research. “We see how effective a third jab is in providing protection, and how effective it is to give doses from different brands to what people may have been vaccinated with first. I want to know if it is. “Lexam volunteers have already helped test the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Engage people in the region to participate in this next important research phase and continue to protect their most vulnerable family and friends. I want to be able to do it. ” Richard Roberts, Head of the Welsh Public Health Service’s Vaccine Preventable Diseases Program (VPDP), said: “This vaccine study is very helpful in planning the future of the COVID-19 vaccination program. Vaccine trials have so far been a means to successfully implement the COVID-19 vaccination program. It is estimated that more than 11,000 lives have already been saved in the United Kingdom. “We need more data to help us understand how long vaccine protection lasts, especially as we move towards the fall / winter months when respiratory virus increases. This vaccine study presents and future people. It also helps you understand the best way to protect. “All this information is essential to inform us of the future development of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Wales.” Dr. Nicola Williams, Director of Support and Delivery at Health and Care Research Wales, said: “I am very grateful to those who have already participated in the important COVID-19 study in Wales and supported the UK-wide effort to tackle the pandemic. “There’s still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, or immunity to it, so it’s imperative to find those answers through studies like the COV-Boost study.”

