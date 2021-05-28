Children will be vaccinated with COVID-19 at the walk-in vaccination clinic in the hospital

The Fremont-Promedica Memorial Hospital held a Pfizer Vaccine Clinic in the main lobby on Wednesday to allow individuals up to the age of 12 to receive their first vaccine.

The clinic was available to both walk-ins and those who chose to book.

ProMedica’s director of public relations, Tausha Moore, said the clinic couldn’t expect high turnout, but advised people to get vaccinated if they hadn’t already been vaccinated.

“I think our expectation is that there will be people over the age of 12 who want to be vaccinated and still need to be vaccinated,” Moore said. “Currently, there are many vaccine offerings throughout the county … so we know that people have the opportunity. People who are still in need of vaccines that we have a clinic today. I hope you know and come out. “

Clinic in Otawa County, Sandusky, immunizes children

Clinics in Sandusky and Ottawa counties will begin vaccination with Pfizer vaccine this week for children aged 12 to 15 years.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week: Children of that age group can start vaccination..

On Wednesday, Fremont’s brothers and sisters, Canaan Bowser (12) and Tannah Bowser (17), attended the ProMedica Vaccine Clinic.

Both said getting a shot was less scary than they thought.

Canaan, who was not good at needles and was nervous before taking the shot, said, “I felt fine” and “it didn’t hurt.”

Tanna was also nervous about receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

“I was a little nervous because of the side effects, but I’m glad,” Tanna said. “It didn’t hurt much more than I expected.”

Eligible to participate in the Vax-a-Million lottery

She said she wanted to get the vaccine so that she wouldn’t have to wear a mask in the future and wouldn’t have to go out in public and worry about infecting others. And I was able to take part in the Vax-a-Million lottery in Ohio for the chance. Earn a free four-year college scholarship.

Amaya Jones, a 20-year-old from Fremont, said her shot went well despite struggling with needles.

“My grandpa actually died of COVID, so if I can help others or prevent others from experiencing the pain that my family has experienced, I will.” Jones said.

Jones also plans to take part in the Vax-A-Million lottery for the chance to win $ 1 million.

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday were too late to participate in the Vax-a-Million draw announced by the winners on Wednesday night, but will be eligible for four more draws.

JodiRucker, Chief Nursing Officer of ProMedica, emphasized the safety of vaccination and said other clinics for vaccination, including the Moderna vaccine, will be available in the future.

“We are pleased to vaccinate those who want it,” Lacquer said. “If they schedule online, or if they step into one of our clinics, we wait with a smile and give as many vaccinations as possible.”