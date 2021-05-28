Health
Children will be vaccinated with COVID-19 at the walk-in vaccination clinic in the hospital
The Fremont-Promedica Memorial Hospital held a Pfizer Vaccine Clinic in the main lobby on Wednesday to allow individuals up to the age of 12 to receive their first vaccine.
The clinic was available to both walk-ins and those who chose to book.
ProMedica’s director of public relations, Tausha Moore, said the clinic couldn’t expect high turnout, but advised people to get vaccinated if they hadn’t already been vaccinated.
“I think our expectation is that there will be people over the age of 12 who want to be vaccinated and still need to be vaccinated,” Moore said. “Currently, there are many vaccine offerings throughout the county … so we know that people have the opportunity. People who are still in need of vaccines that we have a clinic today. I hope you know and come out. “
Clinic in Otawa County, Sandusky, immunizes children
Clinics in Sandusky and Ottawa counties will begin vaccination with Pfizer vaccine this week for children aged 12 to 15 years.
The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week: Children of that age group can start vaccination..
On Wednesday, Fremont’s brothers and sisters, Canaan Bowser (12) and Tannah Bowser (17), attended the ProMedica Vaccine Clinic.
Both said getting a shot was less scary than they thought.
Canaan, who was not good at needles and was nervous before taking the shot, said, “I felt fine” and “it didn’t hurt.”
Tanna was also nervous about receiving the first dose of the vaccine.
“I was a little nervous because of the side effects, but I’m glad,” Tanna said. “It didn’t hurt much more than I expected.”
Eligible to participate in the Vax-a-Million lottery
She said she wanted to get the vaccine so that she wouldn’t have to wear a mask in the future and wouldn’t have to go out in public and worry about infecting others. And I was able to take part in the Vax-a-Million lottery in Ohio for the chance. Earn a free four-year college scholarship.
Amaya Jones, a 20-year-old from Fremont, said her shot went well despite struggling with needles.
“My grandpa actually died of COVID, so if I can help others or prevent others from experiencing the pain that my family has experienced, I will.” Jones said.
Jones also plans to take part in the Vax-A-Million lottery for the chance to win $ 1 million.
Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday were too late to participate in the Vax-a-Million draw announced by the winners on Wednesday night, but will be eligible for four more draws.
JodiRucker, Chief Nursing Officer of ProMedica, emphasized the safety of vaccination and said other clinics for vaccination, including the Moderna vaccine, will be available in the future.
“We are pleased to vaccinate those who want it,” Lacquer said. “If they schedule online, or if they step into one of our clinics, we wait with a smile and give as many vaccinations as possible.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]