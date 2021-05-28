Blood cancers at risk of severe Covid-19 infection: how to be careful

World Blood Cancer Day will be held on May 28th to raise awareness about the disease. It is a widespread type of cancer that affects about 8 percent of India’s population. Hematological cancer patients need to be more careful as Covid-19 is still infecting people. From the beginning, scientists knew that this viral infection would have a negative impact on the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Certain groups of people are also more likely to die as a result of the fatal consequences of the disease. Statistics show that as a result of this disease, more people with underlying health concerns are dying. In such cases, it is essential to be aware of the illnesses that hematological cancer patients should take and the necessary measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19. Read again- Over 50% of Covid patients die from secondary infections such as black fungus: ICMR

Explain why people with blood cancer may be at increased risk of severe Covid infection, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd, Senior Medical Director, Dr Chirayu Padhiar "Bone marrow plays an important role in immune function. When the immune system is compromised due to blood cancer and / or treatment, blood cancer patients may be at increased risk of poor outcomes for Covid-19. Will be higher. "

Blood cancers at risk of severe Covid-19 infection

Studies published in Journal Oncology have found that cancer patients are generally more likely to experience severe cases. COVID-19.. Studies show that people with blood cancer have a 57% increased chance of developing severe cases of Covid-19 compared to other types of cancer. Dr. Padhiar explains: "No one knows if a blood cancer patient will be infected with covid, but getting sick can have serious consequences. In addition, it is strongly associated with Covid-19 severe malignancies. did."

He explained that 70% of patients with blood cancer who are being treated and 80% of patients who have had cancer recurrence can develop moderate or severe Covid-19 infections. did. There are several reasons why this happens. “Most patients with hematological malignancies are older or underlined for comorbidities. Treatment for these comorbidities, immunomodulation, or immunosuppression with the medications they are taking.”

Does Covid-19 show different symptoms in patients with hematological malignancies compared to other patients?

Yes, overall, the symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar to the general population of hematological malignancies.The only exception may be patients taking steroids or other medications for treatment leukemia Or lymphoma may reduce symptoms such as fever. Because these treatments can reduce fever, cancer patients infected with Covid may not have fever or may not be as warm as Covid patients.

Leukemia patients and their caretakers need to take appropriate precautions to minimize exposure. More studies have confirmed that patients with hematological malignancies, especially those receiving aggressive treatment, are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Patients’ ability to make protective antibodies against Covid-19 can be affected by aggressive treatment with lymphocyte depletion chemotherapy.

Patients with hematological malignancies with hematological malignancies may have longer viral shedding compared to individuals without comorbidities, so appropriate quarantine precautions need to be known. People infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, release virus particles during other normal daily activities. Under normal circumstances, viral shedding does not last for more than a few weeks, but in patients with blood cancer, shedding may take longer. Here’s what cancer patients should keep in mind about proper quarantine:

Cancer patients may need at least 18-20 days of quarantine instead of the usual 14 days recommended for healthy people.

Patients with blood cancer should keep in touch with their healthcare provider about Covid-19 symptoms.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for blood cancer patients?

With the coronavirus vaccine available to combat pandemics, there has been a lot of confusion regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for various groups of people with underlying health conditions. Cancer patients can also take Covid jab, but they are under medical supervision. Dr. Chirayu Padhiar said: “There is no reason to believe that the covid vaccine is less safe for patients with hematological malignancies than the general population. Much research has not been done on this subject, but there is no reason to believe it is not. Covid The risk of -19 outweighs the risk of vaccination.

Blood cancer patients getting their first jab COVID vaccine The risk of being admitted to the ICU is 70% lower. People who receive a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine have a 95% lower risk of entering the ICU. Therefore, the covid vaccine may or may not keep you away from Covid infections, but it will definitely keep you away from the ICU. “

In addition, vaccinated blood cancer patients should continue to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distances, and frequent hand washing. These patients have optimal protection from the covid vaccine. It is essential for these patients as it may not be available and may be sensitive. COVID infection Compared to the general public. “

They must continue to follow the precautions even after getting the Covid Jab. If you are planning a trip after receiving the corona vaccine, you should be aware of the coronavirus. Dr. Padhiar advises that you consult your doctor before considering traveling anywhere and if you need to take other precautions apart from the standard precautions recommended for everyone. It is recommended.

Words of caution from experts

In some states of India, the number of active Covid-19 cases is still increasing, so people need to be aware of many things, including lifestyle. There is no magic drug to avoid the virus, but people can make certain changes that can help the lungs react in a much better way than those who are not exercising at all.

With that in mind, they should eat a healthy diet rich in essential nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.People Need to Take Vitamin C and Vitamin D Supplements Boost their immunity.. You should also practice breathing techniques such as aerobics and pranayama. Exercise for at least 10 minutes a day to stay active and reduce your risk of developing Covid-19. Take care!

