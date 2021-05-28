US Updates AIDS Relief Assistance to Uganda

Over the last 18 years, PEPFAR has saved more than $ 4 billion in Uganda alone and more than $ 90 billion worldwide, saving more than 19 million lives.

Uganda, Kampala | Independent | The record 18th US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Country Operation Plan for Uganda has been approved.

The plan will reach all Uganda that need prevention, testing and treatment to increase treatment literacy and message, expand knowledge, reduce stigma and end HIV as a public health threat by 2030. It clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing so.

US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown confirmed approval in a speech at the HIV / AIDS Annual Candlelight Memorial Ceremony in Uganda on Thursday in Kampala. The annual Candlelight Memorial Event is one of the oldest and largest grassroots HIV awareness campaigns in the world.

“To celebrate the memories of those who died of AIDS today, the United States has once again promised to keep the light on HIV, ensuring that all those in need of HIV will remain indiscriminately illuminated. , Stigma, and discrimination, “said Natalie E. Brown.

She said the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) remains at the forefront of the AIDS battle in Uganda and around the world.

“I remember more than 2 million Ugandans and more than 35 million people who died of AIDS from the early 1980s on this day. We remember those who lost the battle today and are on public health. We are here to re-commit to “keeping the light on HIV” until it is no longer a threat. “

Over the last 18 years, PEPFAR has saved more than $ 4 billion in Uganda alone and more than $ 90 billion worldwide, saving more than 19 million lives.

Full speech

Honorary Minister of the President, Hong.Esther Mbayo

A good member of parliament attends

Uganda AIDS Commission Director-Doctor.Nelson Musoba

Richard Patrick Byargaba, Managing Director, National Security Fund, Uganda

Ambassador of the European Union to Uganda, Ambassador Atilio Pacifici

UN Women’s National Representative – Dr. Maxime Houinato, Chair of AIDS Development Partners Group

Development partner

Head of the United Nations Organization

Religious and cultural leaders

Citizens’ social organizations and other major stakeholders

Young people

Many people infected with HIV / AIDS are living a fulfilling and fulfilling life

Hello everyone. I am honored to be here today to represent the United States at this annual Candlelight Memorial Event. This is one of the oldest and largest grassroots HIV awareness campaigns in the world. On this day, we remember more than 2 million Ugandans who have died of AIDS since the early 1980s and more than 35 million people worldwide.

We are here today to remember those who lost the fight and re-commit to “keeping the light on HIV” until it is no longer a public health threat.

I am proud that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) remains at the forefront of the AIDS battle here in Uganda and around the world. Over the last 18 years, PEPFAR has saved more than $ 4 billion in Uganda alone and more than $ 90 billion worldwide, saving more than 19 million lives. It is 19 million children, women and men who continue to provide a source of light and hope for their families and loved ones. Thanks to our joint efforts, 19 million people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

Over the last 18 years, we’ve come a long way in the fight against HIV / AIDS, but we still have something to do.

This year’s theme for the Candlelight Memorial event here in Uganda is “Freeing the workplace from stigma and discrimination based on HIV / AIDS.” For us in the city, this may be interpreted as a company or office, but there are very few workplaces in the office. This year, many people in Uganda and around the world who previously had formal workplaces are working from home for the COVID-19 pandemic. Many more worked in the informal sector every day before the pandemic.

Homes, communities, schools, places of worship, medical facilities, markets, and our city are all the workplaces of someone. So what we really focus on here today is to free the stigma and discrimination of HIV / AIDS in our homes, communities, countries and the world.

A few years ago, I understood that HIV stigma and discrimination were widespread. The illness was not understood,

It infects people, causes rapid death, has little hope of successful treatment or treatment and prevention strategies, and HIV has affected millions of people around the world in every imaginable way.

That is no longer the case. We haven’t found a cure for HIV yet, but we have a better understanding of illness, cures, prevention, and how to live a long and healthy life with HIV.

Nevertheless, stigma and discrimination remain, causing unnecessary illness and death. The main cause of stigma and discrimination remains a lack of knowledge and understanding. In the 2019 Uganda Stigma Index Survey, 74% of individuals living with HIV who failed to enroll in treatment within six months of being tested positive for HIV know their condition. He said he had postponed registration for fear of that. In addition, the study found that over the past 12 months, more than 20% of survey respondents missed ART for fear that someone would learn about HIV-positive status.

In order to free the workplace, home, community, country, and world of fear, we need to educate people on how to prevent being affected and infected with HIV. If they are unsure and afraid to know their condition, we must help them understand the incredible life-changing effects of modern HIV treatment. And for those who are already affected and infected, we need to inform the people around them that they can lead a complete and healthy life. All of us are responsible for promoting an inclusive and collaborative environment.

Unfortunately, people at the highest risk of infection, such as sex workers, intravenous drug users, and members of the LGBT community, have the least chance of seeking treatment, or treatment or prevention, due to other prejudices and factors of discrimination. I’m afraid to ask for service. Policy measures that establish or strengthen criminal sanctions against these high-risk groups only further reduce opportunities for prevention, testing, and treatment.

To truly tackle the issue of stigma and discrimination, we need to set aside the judgment of others and reaffirm the inherent dignity and fundamental rights of all humankind. Address social and structural barriers that prevent them from accessing support and treatment, rather than throwing people with different lifestyles into the shadow of judgment and stigma, making them inaccessible to the appropriate HIV prevention and treatment. You need to reach out further to do so. You need to lead a healthy and productive life.

Also, for HIV / AIDS patients to lead a healthy and productive life, they need to be protected from COVID-19, especially as new strains prevail and positive rates increase. People with weakened immunity, including those infected with HIV / AIDS, may be at increased risk of serious illness, especially if they have low CD4 cell counts or are not receiving effective treatment. There is sex. If you are infected with HIV / AIDS, it is advisable to get a jab. It’s free, safe, effective and life-saving. And for everyone else who is eligible to be vaccinated, do so. As Secretary of State Blinken said, “No one is safe until we are all safe.”

Finally, last week we are pleased to announce that Uganda’s 18th PEPFAR Country Operations Plan was approved. The plan will reach all Uganda that need prevention, testing and treatment to increase treatment literacy and message, expand knowledge, reduce stigma and end HIV as a public health threat by 2030. It clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing so.

Therefore, to honor the memories of those who died of AIDS today, the United States has once again promised to continue to shed light on HIV, promising that all those in need of HIV will continue to be indiscriminately illuminated. I guarantee. , Stigma, and discrimination.

Thank you very much.