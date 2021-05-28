Oregon has over 200,000 COVID-19





To provide important public security information to the community, The Register-Guard makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such local journalism, Consider becoming a subscriber.. Oregon reported 21 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, increasing the state’s death to 2,660. The estimated number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon has reached 200,000. On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Health reported 433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 200,210. “When heading to Memorial Day’s holiday weekend, this milestone is COVID-in Oregon, especially for those who have not yet been vaccinated, while the number of cases is declining across the state due to vaccination. It makes me realize that there are 19 risks left. ”OHA Director Patrick Allenside. “Caution is given to Oregons who have not yet been vaccinated. You are still at risk of infection, so you need to wear a mask indoors and take precautions against physical distance. “ All individuals over the age of 12 in Oregon are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 29,611 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 16,348 doses were given on May 26, and 13,263 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on May 26. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 29,106 times per day. In Oregon, Pfizer’s first and second doses total 2,154,797, Moderna’s first and second doses 1,572,083, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine single doses 138,588. As of today, 1,790,838 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,206,455 people who have taken at least one dose. To date, 2,619,045 Pfizer, 2,102,240 Modana, and 291,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 256 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 17 fewer than Wednesday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, 9 fewer than Wednesday. The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,860, a decrease of 18.7% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 285. Incident and death The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (2), Benton (3), Craccamus (50), Kratosop (1), Colombia (8), Couse (4), Crook (4). Located in the county. ), Deschutz (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Lynn ( 23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington ( 38) and Yamhill (14). Note: Details of the deaths reported on Thursday will be published later. One new dead in Lane County, five infected with COVID The Lane County Public Health Department reported one COVID-19-related death on Thursday, increasing the county-wide death to 152. The county also reported five new confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19, increasing the county-wide case count to 13,435. From Wednesday, 28 people were reduced and 129 were considered infectious. Four people have decreased since Wednesday, and 14 people have been hospitalized. Seven were in the intensive care unit, but one decreased from Wednesday. Three are on ventilator and have increased by one since Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 170,346 residents of Lane County have been fully vaccinated, with 44.67% of the population receiving 366,212 first and second vaccinations. Apply Get unlimited access and support local journalism.

