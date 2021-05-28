Vaccinated consumers will eventually fuel an economic boom — still more

Since the vaccine against Coronavirus First available last fall, mass vaccination has been put on hold as the only way for consumers to regain their consumer economy.

However, early financial data show that vaccinated Americans are not spending money at pre-pandemic levels. Instead, the consumers who spend the most money this year are unvaccinated consumers and vaccinated, according to spending data from Cardify.ai, a rewards platform that tracks consumer credit card spending. I have no plans to receive it. ..

Last month, the company asked about 1 million members about their vaccine status and mapped 1,600 responses based on their spending on entertainment, eating out, and personal services (including salons and hairdressers).

Spending is recovering in all categories of consumers, but it is the highest among unvaccinated people. In March, the unvaccinated crowd spent 60% more on personal care than in January 2020, while vaccinated consumers spent 30% more at the same time. Those who say they haven’t been vaccinated “yet” have indicated they plan to get injections, spending 20% ​​less.

In the restaurant category, spending by March vaccinated consumers was still 10% below pre-pandemic levels, while spending by unvaccinated consumers was above 50%. Entertainment spending by vaccinated people was 50%, while unvaccinated people spent 110%.

“They are intuitive to us. [people] Vaccinated people are protected and confident that they will spend their time on the go. But that’s not what we’re finding here, “said Kazim Rizvi, data scientist at Cardify.ai. In a face-to-face situation.

More





People who are not vaccinated are less likely to feel that the virus is a threat and are more likely to live normally. “When the state is opened, they are the people who are leading the change and are not vaccinated,” he said.

Harris polls from mid-May confirm this trend. Polls show that adults who have been or will be vaccinated with COVID-19 are more likely than adults who are skeptical of the vaccine to eat indoors, attend events, maskless shopping in-store, etc. I was worried about my activities. The Wall Street Journal also quoted Ernest Research data this week to report that in low-vaccinated states, more than 45% of people are recovering faster foot traffic than in vaccinated states. Did.

For Lindsey Reininger, a health economist and professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, her attitude towards vaccines is inseparable from other factors such as income, political beliefs, and psychology.

“Unvaccinated people are much more risk-tolerant and probably risk-loving, and in general, vaccinated people hate risk quite a bit,” she said. ..

Delayed spike in spending

Casey Harrington, 32, who lives in Los Angeles, is one of many who cut spending during a pandemic. For the past year and a half, he and his girlfriend have traveled only once to the Grand Canyon and are concerned about how Florida is dealing with a pandemic on a visit to Orlando’s Disney World. I declined the offer. He used his unemployment allowance to repay his credit card while the business was closed.

Since receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in March, Harrington has booked several trips. This is the first flight in a year and a half to visit nearby Disneyland with my girlfriend on Memorial Day weekend and visit my parents in June. He’s also catching up with his friends at a local bar, trying to refurbish his wardrobe a year after wearing mostly gym clothes.

“I think the vaccine has increased my spending by 100%, and my bank account shows that,” Harrington added.

Immunity in the neighborhood

Harrington said the vaccination gave him confidence in going out, but he postponed travel reservations and socializing with friends and was vaccinated until everyone in the social circle was vaccinated. He emphasized another concern that it could keep people cautious as consumers.

“many [vaccinated people] I am paying attention not only to the status of my vaccine, but also to the immunity of the area. Many people I speak to say that reaching local immunity makes them feel better, “says Reilinger. Demographics also play a role, she said, with wealthy people most likely to cut. Spending During a pandemic, they tend to vaccinate earlier than the low-income group.

Economists also warn against drawing too broad conclusions based on early data. Vaccines became widely available only in April of the same month that Indeed was investigated, so many vaccinated adults belong to the high-risk category, be cautious, and avoid socializing. There was a reason, says Indeed economist Ann Elizabeth Konkel.

“If that trend continues, vaccinated people aren’t spending too much, it may have a greater economic impact; it may undermine recovery,” she said. It’s too early to draw large-scale conclusions from now on. ”

Not just shots

For many consumers, “returning to normal” is more like a switchboard than a single switch. Individual decisions are evaluated based on a variety of factors, including your vaccination status and progress. Pandemic in general.

Researchers at the University of Utah are willing to spend more money if they are vaccinated, but believe that there are few cases of coronavirus in the area and many people around them are vaccinated. I found that I tend to spend more money if I think about it. Vaccination against the virus.

“We see people spending more as risks go down and perceived risks go down,” said Nathan Siegert, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Utah and co-author of the study. ..

“When vaccinated, they spend much more. Maybe they started with lower levels of spending, but now they are willing to spend more.”