A 65-year-old man becomes the first Covid patient to drink an antibody cocktail in Apollo, Delhi





New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man from Delhi with multiple comorbidities became the first COVID-19 patient to receive monoclonal antibody therapy at Apollo Hospital here, the healthcare group said on Friday. Said to. According to hospital officials, the patient responded well to the antibody cocktail infusion and returned home after observing for an hour on Thursday. As part of this single-dose-based treatment, patients with mild to moderate symptoms are offered a cocktail of casilibimab and imdebimab, which is said to reduce the chances of hospitalization by 70%. In a statement, Indola Plasta Apollo Hospital in Delhi received a "Roche India" antibody cocktail (casilibimab and imdebimab) distributed by Cipla Ltd. on Friday at the facility for patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 infections. Announced that it can be administered to. The antibody cocktail was launched by Roche India on May 24 in India after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The first patient treated here at Apollo Hospital was a 65-year-old COVID patient from Delhi with multiple comorbidities, including acute blood pressure, a hospital spokesman said. "We are pleased to launch a pan-India program to make this advanced treatment of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in COVID-19 patients available," said Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospital Group. Anupam Cival, a senior consultant in pediatric gastroenterology, said. hospital. Monoclonal antibodies bind to and "neutralize" the SARS-CoV-2 virus, "I'm confident that this treatment option will significantly boost efforts to control pandemics and help prevent disease progression. Patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 ". This treatment is best suited for "high-risk COVID-19 patients" who meet any of the listed criteria, such as 65 years or older, within the first 10 days of onset of symptoms. Other criteria include obesity with a BMI (body mass index) greater than 35. Or type 1 or type 2 diabetes; or chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis; or chronic liver disease; or currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment; or heart disease, hypertension, or chronic lung disease if over 55 years of age I have one of them. Dr. Rajesh Chaura, a senior pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, said the treatment is called an antibody cocktail because it contains a mixture of biological agents (casilibimab and imdebimab) that reflect the human antibodies of the immune system. I said there is. It fights infections, similar to the natural antibodies produced when infected with Covid. Both of these antibodies enhance the immune defense system, he said. The drug is said to limit the entry of pathogens and viruses into the patient's body. This antibody cocktail helps prevent the disease from progressing to serious stages, he said. Mohabbat Singh, an 84-year-old Covid-positive man, returned home the same day after receiving monoclonal antibody therapy at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday and being under surveillance, according to hospital officials. The first patient treated with Medanta. The Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) in southern Delhi began offering treatment on Thursday after receiving the dose on Wednesday, FEHI Chairman Ashoxes said earlier.

