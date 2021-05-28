Marion companies drop masks and mandate state lift COVID-19 restrictions

Marion’s companies are withdrawing their obligations to mask as more people are vaccinated and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxes mask guidelines for those vaccinated earlier this month.

Shannah Turner, co-owner of the Taste of Memphis, states in the text that restaurants do not require customers to wear masks, but are recommended.

“We treat it as an honorary program and hope that people are honest about getting vaccinated,” she said. “We will continue to implement our normal hygiene plans and do our best to social distance. We are ready to return to normal.”

Also, Governor Mike DeWine is ready to return to normal. Earlier this month, he announced that the state’s mask obligations and all remaining coronavirus health orders would be lifted on June 2, with the exception of nursing homes and livelihood support facilities.

According to the CDC and soon-to-be-released state guidelines, Harding Harbor Seafood owner and Ataboys co-owner Chris Renick said he doesn’t need a mask at the restaurant.

“If customers want to wear it, they can wear it,” he said. “There are many staff members, but it is difficult to wear a mask, especially when it gets hot.

“Of course, safety comes first, no matter what. We follow all other safety guidelines, but when it comes to masks, I think people go beyond that. In the restaurant industry, that’s a hindrance. ”

Renick said he was vaccinated, along with about 90% of his employees. When the restrictions are lifted, Harding Harbor will offer outdoor seating and extended time.

“We still see a lot of takeout, but we’re starting to see people coming out,” Renick said. “And I started receiving personal phone calls and text messages from people who don’t usually come to the restaurant, saying it feels good to come back. It’s starting to recover.”

Brave Woman Boutique has also withdrawn Maskman Date, said owner Erica Julie. She said clothing stores follow the CDC and state guidelines.

“I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried,” she said. “If you want to wear a mask, you can wear it. If you don’t, you don’t need to wear it.”

Derek Mullins, co-owner of Shovel City Drinkery, also said he would continue to follow state and CDC guidelines. He said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear their masks at the bar. However, Malins said he would continue to disinfect the space.

“We’re still disinfecting and cleaning the table. That’s a normal part of the business,” he said. “We only knew the job during COVID, so it’s actually an advantage over others.”

As summer approaches, the city of Shovel plans to offer more outdoor seating for those who still want social distance. Like Renick, Malins is aware of more new customers coming from the bar.

“It’s almost back to normal,” he said.

According to co-owner Marie Denton, the clothing store and yoga studio’s finding center is “mask-free.”

“If people want to wear a mask when they come in, it’s up to them and they’re perfectly fine to do it,” she said. “But we don’t need them here.”

Denton said he believes that if unvaccinated people come to the store, they will wear a mask while shopping.

“At HIPAA, we don’t want to ask people if they have been vaccinated,” she said. “It’s up to that person to decide.”

Denton said the Finding Center will continue to disinfect and encourage social distances.

“We are still watching how close we are,” she said. “It may not be the exact 6 feet, but we try to be very careful about trying to stay far enough that you are not on top of the next person.”

