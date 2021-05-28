How to Register as a Blood Stem Cell Donor-Reduced Signup During Covid Pandemic





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The blood disease charity DKMS is urging people to register as donors of blood stem cells after the number of donation applications has dropped during Covid’s pandemic (Photo: Shutterstock). The blood disease charity DKMS is calling on people to register as donors of blood stem cells after the number of donation applications has dropped during the Covid pandemic. DKMS believes that increased anxiety about visiting hospitals during a pandemic has reduced the number of stem cell donor enrollments and reduced visits to general practitioners for people with cancer symptoms. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Reshna Radiven, Head of Communications and Engagement at DKMS, said: “In March alone, only about 20% of the people who want to register are registered. I’m worried that it will continue, so it is possible that only half of the people who registered are registered. You would expect to register in a given year. “ DKMS especially encourages the registration of young men, as men between the ages of 18 and 30 are most likely to have a successful transplant. This is because it can produce the most stem cells. But what is a blood stem cell donation? How can people sign up? Here’s what you need to know: What is a blood stem cell donation? Stem cells can grow into other cells in the body. In short, stem cells can be used to treat a variety of blood cancers and disorders. For many people diagnosed with blood cancer, DKMS explains, “The only chance of survival is to find a matching blood stem cell donor as soon as possible.” According to Blood Cancer UK, stem cell transplantation “is partly because it involves destroying the abnormal stem cells that produce cancerous blood cells and giving the body new healthy stem cells that can recreate healthy blood cells. It will be a treatment for blood cancer. “ Prior to a stem cell transplant, the person receiving the transplant requires intensive high-dose chemotherapy, and perhaps radiation therapy, to destroy the cells in the bone marrow. Stem cell transplantation can also be used to replace stem cells if high-dose chemotherapy is needed to treat blood cancer because it can damage the bone marrow and stem cells. For those who donate blood stem cells, nurses work to visit their homes or inject drugs that significantly increase the number of stem cells in the circulating blood for four days before donation. On the 5th day, it is connected to the cell separator machine without the need for general anesthesia. The machine collects stem cells from the blood through the veins in one arm and returns the blood to the body through the veins in the other arm. How do I sign up to donate blood stem cells? First, you need to order the swab kit online. You need to answer a few simple questions about yourself so that you can safely donate when needed. If yes, you will be taken to a page where you can request a swab kit online. Next, you need to wipe the inside of your cheeks with a swab and send the swab back. Then analyze them in the lab to characterize your organization. This shows how the donor fits the patient. Once the sample is analyzed, it will be added to the register and made available to patients around the world looking for donors.

