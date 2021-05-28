Blood clots and Covid jabs: everything you need to know





Blood clots after AstraZeneca covid jab are “very rare”, but health officials continue to monitor the link. Everything you need to know is here.

People under the age of 40 in the United Kingdom have been offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of very rare blood clots in the brain, coupled with a decrease in platelet count.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the benefits of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of most people. The vaccine has not been proven to cause blood clots, but states that the link is stronger. However, the current guidance provides Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to most people under the age of 40. What is a CVST thrombus? Why do they occur? CVST, which stands for dural venous sinus thrombosis, is a blood clot found in the vena cava of the brain. Blood clots can occur when an infection of the face or skull spreads into the cavernous sinus, a hollow space under the brain behind each orbit. Blood clots occur to prevent further spread of the infection, but they can limit blood flow from the brain and can damage the brain, eyes, and the nerves that flow between them. From time to time, blood clots can develop without infection. No one knows why the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots, but the cases investigated found patients with low platelet levels. Platelets are blood cells that help repair bleeding in the body. Patients also had specific antibodies that activated platelets and instructed them to accidentally aggregate to form blood clots. This combination provides some clues as to why blood clots form and is what doctors are currently looking for. How rare are they? Until May 19, medical regulator MHRA received the following reports: 332 cases of major blood clots After vaccination with AstraZeneca jab, platelet counts have declined throughout the UK. Cerebral vein sinus thrombosis was reported in 120 of these cases. 58 people have died. JCVI, which advises the UK health department on vaccination, said there is a “very small risk” for people suffering from blood clots after receiving an AstraZeneca jab. However, they added that as infection rates decline nationwide, so does the risk of serious illness from Covid-19 for young people. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of JCVI’s Covid-19, said: Decrease in blood clots and platelet counts after vaccination. “As Covid-19 infection rates continue to be suppressed, alternative vaccines to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine are available for adults aged 18-39 years without underlying health, which causes delays. If not, vaccine. ” How do I know if I have it and how long after vaccination the blood clots will appear? Most cases of cavernous sinus thrombosis affect the eye, but the most common early symptom of cavernous sinus thrombosis is headache. Other symptoms include high temperature, vomiting, seizures, and changes in mental status such as confusion. Read more about symptoms here.. Serious side effects are very rare, but the government advises that you should see a doctor urgently if any of the following occur within about 4 days to 4 weeks after vaccination: .. New severe headaches that cannot be helped or worsened by regular painkillers

Headaches that get worse when you lie down or bend down

Abnormal headaches that may be accompanied by:

Blurred vision, nausea, vomiting

Difficulty in your speech

Weakness, drowsiness or seizures

New, unexplained pin bruises and bleeding

Shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling of the lower extremities, or persistent abdominal pain As a precautionary measure, MHRA should also seek prompt treatment at any time, approximately 4 days to 4 weeks after vaccination, for persons with severe headaches that are not relieved or exacerbated by painkillers. I said there is. How about under 40? As a precautionary measure, children under the age of 40 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has raised the age threshold after UK drug regulators reported new figures earlier this month. The policy is to provide an alternative vaccine that was previously applied only to people under the age of 30. This change occurs even though JCVI and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have stated that there are no new safety concerns. MRHA states that the benefits of vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the majority of people. Can you treat a blood clot? The sooner a blood clot is identified, the better for the patient in general. Treatment is often given by intravenous drip of a mixture of drugs and antibodies, and patients are given anticoagulants and taken home. Patients are also regularly monitored.

