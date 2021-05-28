Researchers have discovered a drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 mutants in mice





As seen under the microscope here, SARS-CoV-2 (left, yellow) infected lung epithelial cells were successfully treated with the STING agonist diABZI (right) by pen medicine researchers.Credit: University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

According to scientists at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, the drug diABZI, which activates the body’s innate immune response, was very effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in SARS-CoV-2 infected mice.Survey results released this month Scientific immunochemistry, Suggests that diABZI can also treat other respiratory coronaviruses. “Few drugs have been identified as game changers in stopping SARS-CoV-2 infection. This paper presents a promising strategy for controlling the virus, including in South Africa, to treat the initial immune response with a single dose. The first paper to show that it activates the virus. Subspecies B.1.351 has raised global concerns, “said a professor of pathology and medicine and high-throughput screening of pen medicine (HTS). ) Says Dr. Saracherry, a senior author who is the director of science at Core. “There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral drugs to control SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease, especially as dangerous variants of the virus continue to emerge.” SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first target Epithelial cells In the respiratory tract. As the first line of defense against infection, the innate immune system of the respiratory tract recognizes them by detecting molecular patterns of viral pathogens. Cherry and her research team first sought to better understand this effect by observing human lung cell lines under a microscope infected with SARS-CoV-2. They found that the virus could hide and slow the initial recognition and response of the immune system.Researchers have predicted that they may be able to identify the drug — or Small molecule It has drug-like properties that can trigger this immune response in respiratory cells early and prevent severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. To identify antiviral agonists that block SARS-CoV-2 infection, researchers conducted a high-throughput screening of 75 drugs targeting lung cell sensing pathways. They examined the effects on viral infections under a microscope and identified nine candidates (including two cyclic dinucleotides (CDNs)) that significantly suppressed the infection by activating STING (simulation of the interferon gene). did. According to Cherry, CDNs are less potent and the quality of the drug is poor, so she and her team are a newly developed small molecule STING agonist called diABZI that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration but is currently in clinical trials. I also decided to test. A trial to treat some cancers. Researchers have found that diABZI strongly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in a variety of strains, including the concerned variant B.1.351, by stimulating interferon signaling. Finally, researchers tested the effectiveness of diABZI Transgenic mouse He was infected with SARS-CoV-2. DiABZI was given nasally because the drug needs to reach the lungs. Mice treated with diABZI Control mouseSignificantly reduced viral load in the lungs and nostrils and increased cytokine production. All of these support the finding that diABZI stimulates interferon for protective immunity. Cherry, the result of this study, is diABZI Effective treatment In the case of SARS-CoV-2, which can prevent the symptoms of severe COVID-19 and its spread infection.. In addition, diABZI has been shown to inhibit human parainfluenza and rhinovirus replication in cultured cells, so STING agonists may be more widely effective against other respiratory viruses. “We are currently testing this STING agonist against many other viruses,” says Cherry. “It is very important to remember that SARS-CoV-2 is not the last coronavirus we see and needs protection.” New studies suggest that common cold viruses may provide some protection against COVID-19 infections For more information:

Pharmacological activation of Minghua Li et al, STING blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection. Scientific immunochemistry (2021). Pharmacological activation of Minghua Li et al, STING blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection.(2021). DOI: 10.1126 / sciimmunol.abi9007 Provided by

University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine





