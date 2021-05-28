“Canine Coronavirus in Humans” – Why You Don’t Have to Worry

Scientist discovered New canine coronavirus To a handful of people hospitalized for pneumonia. This may sound alarming, but when you unpack it, you’ll find that there’s no reason to lose sleep.

Eight people were reported to have been found with the canine coronavirus at a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia. Clinical infections By a highly regarded group International scientist.. So does this mean that dogs can spread the coronavirus to humans?

The first thing to clarify is what the canine coronavirus is. The important thing is that it is completely different from SARS-CoV-2. Virus It causes COVID-19. The coronavirus family can be divided into four groups of viruses: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the beta coronavirus group, while canine coronavirus belongs to a completely separate alphacoronavirus group.

Scientists know about canine coronavirus Almost 50 years.. These viruses exist in a relatively ambiguous state for most of this period and are of interest only to veterinary virologists and occasionally dog ​​owners. There are no previous reports that these viruses have infected people. But the sudden international attention to all coronaviruses is to find them in places we have never seen before.

The canine coronavirus infection recently identified in people was actually discovered by accident. Scientists weren’t specifically looking for canine coronavirus, and the patients involved had been recovering for a long time.Researchers were trying to develop New test So-called that can detect all kinds of coronaviruses at the same time Bread CoV test..

After confirming that the test works with a sample of virus that has propagated in the laboratory, they Tested with 192 cotton swabs From an inpatient with pneumonia in Malaysia. Nine of these samples were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Further analysis showed that 5 out of 9 samples were normal human coronaviruses that could cause the common cold. But surprisingly, four of the samples were canine coronaviruses. Further investigation of patients in the same hospital revealed four more positive patients.

Researchers sought to learn more about the canine coronavirus by examining the nose and throat swabs of all eight Malaysian patients. Samples were placed in laboratory dog ​​cells to see if there was a living virus. The virus from a single sample was well replicated and the virus particles could be seen using an electron microscope. Scientists have also been able to sequence the viral genome.

Analysis revealed that the canine coronavirus was closely associated with several different alphacoronaviruses, including pigs and cats, and had not previously been identified elsewhere.

No evidence of forward spread

Was Canine Coronavirus the Cause of Patient Pneumonia? At this point, I simply don’t know. Seven of the eight patients were simultaneously infected with another virus, either adenovirus, influenza, or parainfluenza virus. We know that all of these viruses can cause pneumonia on their own, so they are likely to be the cause of the disease. In these patients, although there is an association between pneumonia and canine coronavirus, it cannot be said to be the cause.

There was concern that the canine coronavirus identified in these Malaysian patients could spread from person to person, leading to a more widespread outbreak.How many people Heading It is not clear that these human infections actually occurred in 2017 and 2018. This further reduces the likelihood of canine coronavirus outbreaks from this source, as there is no evidence of spread of the infection in the last 3-4 years.

With the coronavirus in the spotlight and searching for related viruses, it is inevitable that more positive samples will be found in unexpected places. Most of these are of academic interest only and do not require any warning. However, it is important to continue and expand monitoring of new coronaviruses to maximize the chances of identifying significant cross-species jumps in the future.

Provided by

conversation







This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..