Polls have found that herd immunity is possible in the United States by the summer





According to a new poll, 70% of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer.

The· Survey results It’s a good sign for the country and could mean that President Joe Biden’s goal of a 70% vaccination rate for adults will be achieved by July 4.

According to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 62% of respondents said they had been vaccinated at least once since 56% in April. Even better, about one-third of them are in a “wait-and-see” position, stating that they have already booked or plan to book their vaccines soon.

Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, a vaccine expert, was encouraged by the results.

“I think many people move things too fast or worry about possible side effects, but as more friends and acquaintances celebrate vaccination, those concerns ease,” Schaffner said. It was. New York Times..

“They are increasing the sense of security and security that’people like me’are vaccinated,” he said, essential for instilling confidence in the vaccine.

Schaffner said he thought Biden’s July vaccination target was possible. But “we have to work harder,” he said.

The largest increase in vaccination rates from April to May was seen in two important groups: Latino adults (47% to 57%) and non-university degree adults (48% to 55%). Was done.

But polls have found better news. Forty percent of adolescent parents said their child had already taken it at least once or was taking it soon. On May 10, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12.

However, parents of young children were more vigilant, with only about a quarter expressing their willingness to vaccinate their children as soon as the shot was granted to them, polls said. Found.

Public health experts acknowledged a continuous improvement in vaccination rates, which meant that the pool of ambitious adults was shrinking.

Drew Altmann, President and CEO of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said: Foundation.

From May 18th to 25th, we conducted a telephone survey of 1,526 adults in English and Spanish.

FDA approves third COVID antibody treatment

A third antibody treatment designed to prevent high-risk COVID-19 patients from being involved in hospitals was approved for emergency use by the FDA on Wednesday.

Importantly, in lab tests, a newly licensed drug called sotrobimab is a variant of the highly infectious virus that is destroying India and the first variant discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, California and New York. Is to neutralize.

“The approval of this monoclonal antibody treatment offers another option to help keep patients at high risk of COVID-19 away from the hospital,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. I am. Agency news release. “It is important to expand the arsenal of monoclonal antibody therapies that are expected to retain activity against mutants of COVID-19 circulating in the United States.”

The drug, developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in collaboration with American company Vir Biotechnology Inc., should be available to Americans “within a few weeks,” company officials said in a statement. It was.

“Sotrobimab is an important new treatment option in the fight against the current pandemic and also for future outbreaks of the coronavirus,” said George Scangos, CEO of Vir.

Recently, the federal government has suspended shipments of Eli Lilly’s antibody cocktails to eight states due to the high prevalence of the first variants found in South Africa and Brazil.Times report. Laboratory experiments suggest that these variants can resist Lily’s treatment. (Based on lab tests, Regeneron’s antibody cocktail seems to neutralize the mutant.)

GSK and Vir treatments are a single drug designed to mimic the antibodies produced when the immune system fights the coronavirus. The emergency use authorization was based on a study of 583 volunteers who began to experience symptoms within the last 5 days. The study found that people who received GSK-Vir treatment had an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death compared to those who received placebo.

Despite increasing vaccination numbers and lower infection rates in the United States, antibody treatment may continue to be an important tool to prevent adverse consequences for high-risk patients. Times Said.

Last week, the FDA expanded the criteria doctors can use to determine the eligibility for antibody treatment. Times report. This opens the door for more young people with specific medical conditions and members of high-risk racial or ethnic groups to receive treatment.

“Ultimately, it gives prescribers a lot of freedom in what they can give,” said Dr. Walid F. Gerad, who heads the University of Pittsburgh’s Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing Center. Times..

50% of fully vaccinated hits in the U.S.

US officials announced on Tuesday that half of American adults have been completely vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

“This is a major milestone in our vaccination campaign,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavit said in a media briefing at the White House, and President Joe Biden took office in January. He said that only 1% of Americans were vaccinated at times.

By the end of this month, Biden said all American adults had sufficient vaccine and everyone over the age of 12 was eligible for injections. Currently, at least 25 states and Washington, DC are fully vaccinated in at least half of adult residents. CNN report.

According to health experts, at least 70% to 85% of the U.S. population must be immune to COVID-19 to reach the protection thresholds needed to limit the spread of the virus. There is. Vaccination of children, teens and young adults can reach that percentage, but leaving young people unvaccinated will spread the virus, mutate and pre-exist vaccines. You will have the opportunity to develop a strain that is resistant to the virus. CNN report. Immunizing children and adolescents can also help schools reopen safely in the fall.

When promising vaccination numbers are announced, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hopes while Americans prepare to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, the traditional beginning of summer with friends and family. And cautions were provided in combination.

“If you get vaccinated, you are protected and you can enjoy your anniversary,” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said during a media briefing at the White House. “If you are not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed. There is a risk of infection. You still need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”

Holidays are coming as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining nationwide. Nationwide, mask obligations have been relaxed, restrictions have been lifted, and many states have reopened as usual. Times report.

Vaccinated Americans may be looking forward to barbecuing on crowded beaches and packed backyards after countless Memorial Day events were canceled last year due to a pandemic, Warrensky said. Admitted.

But she also urged those who remained unvaccinated to add new activities to their anniversary rituals. “I would encourage you to take this holiday weekend and give yourself and your family a gift of protection by being vaccinated,” she said. “We are on a good downtrend, but we are not yet completely out of the forest.”

As of Friday, 132.7 million Americans were fully vaccinated, and 62% of adults were vaccinated at least once, according to the CDC. The US Food and Drug Administration has also recently approved a Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

As of Friday, the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 33.2 million and the number of deaths exceeded 593,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. By Friday, more than 169 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 3.5 million deaths from COVID-19.

