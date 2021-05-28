A new study confirms that a natural spider bite can lead to hospitalization

NUI Goalway studies confirm that naturalized spiders affect public health

A team of scientists at NUI Goalway has published a new study showing that naturalized spiders can cause bites that require hospitalization.

The threat posed by the Noble Falls Widow Spider has long been debated between spiders and healthcare professionals.This new study was published in an international medical journal Clinical toxicology, Some bite victims experience symptoms very similar to true blackback spiders, confirming that some severe cases require hospitalization.

Originating from the Madeira and Canary Islands, the naturalized spider Steatodanobilis can now be one of the most invasive spiders in the world. First recorded in the UK over 140 years ago, the number of species has increased sharply in recent decades, greatly expanding its range and density.

The reason behind this sudden expansion is not clear. Scientists have ruled out climate change as a possible cause, but suggest that new genetic mutations within the species may have adapted the Noble False Widow to the new environment. In addition, this species benefits from an ever-growing global economy, including hitchhiking containers and crates around the world. Human movements have contributed significantly to the spread of this species throughout Europe, North Africa, West Asia, and parts of the Americas.

In parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom, it is one of the most common spider species found in and around urban habitats. With the rise of naturalized spiders around the home, bites have become more common and scientists are beginning to recognize the full medical importance of these spiders.

Symptomatology of venom can be both localized and systemic, from mild to debilitating pain to mild to intense swelling. Some victims experience tremors, decreased or elevated blood pressure, nausea, and movement disorders. In rare cases, victims were slightly injured at the bite site or had to be treated for a severe bacterial infection.

The NUI Goalway research team has established a DNA database that allows case clinicians to use genetic analysis to confirm species identity. This is especially important when the spider is crushed, so you can pinpoint the spider. This study also provided an epidemiology of bites, where almost all bites occur in and around the home, and 88% of bites occur when the victim is sleeping in bed or the spider is trapped in clothing. It is clear that it happened at that time. The team encourages the general public to send emails to the following addresses: [email protected] If you think they might have been bitten.

Dr. Michel Dugon, head of the NUI Goalway Poison Systems Lab and senior author of the study, said: “In addition to medically important poisons, naturalized spiders are wild, highly adaptable and competitive. Twenty years ago, this species was little known in Ireland, the United Kingdom, or the continent of Europe. There’s still a lot to learn about its genetics, origin, behavior, and development, but there’s one thing for sure. This species needs to stay here and learn how to live with it. ”

Dr. John Dunbar, a postdoctoral fellow at NUI Goalway’s Venom Systems Lab and the lead author of the study, said: We have clearly identified the spider that caused the bite. We had to rely on DNA extraction and gene profiling to confirm the case. We encourage people to take pictures of spiders immediately after being bitten. The latest research suspects that naturalized spiders can cause serious venom (the process of injecting venom).

“This species is increasing its range and population density, which definitely leads to an increase in bites (we have already received confirmed bite cases since submitting the survey in March). Carefully monitor bites caused by, understand the extent of potential symptoms, and treat severe cases. ”

Aiste Vitkauskaite, a master’s student in toxicology at NUI Goalway and co-leader of research, said: I was bitten by one of the native species. Within the same period, we recorded dozens of confirmed or possible fake widow bites. These spiders are becoming more and more common and bites are also increasing. ”

Professor Derek O’Keeffe, Professor of Medical Device Technology at NUI Galway and Consultant Physician at University Hospital Galway, said: This is important because previously there was only anecdotal evidence that it could harm the victim. Therefore, this new evidence can update clinical guidelines and protocols. The results of these findings demonstrate the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration between scientists and clinicians to improve patients. Care. “