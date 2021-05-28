Health
Orange County Records Only 28 New Cases of COVID-19
Orange County has reported 28 new COVID-19 infections as hospitalization rates have continued to decline to the lowest numbers since the first few months of the pandemic.
Although the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 8 to 18, hospitalizations decreased from 66 on Wednesday to 61 on Thursday.
Andrew Neumer, a professor of artificial health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, told City News Service:
“It’s cyclical, but the cycle is on the decline,” Neumer said of hospitalization and ICU numbers.
The new infection increased the cumulative number of cases in the county to 255,109. One more death was reported, increasing the cumulative death toll to 5,056.
The death occurred on January 5, the worst day of the pandemic, and the death toll on that day increased to 70. The death toll this month was 5, and last month it was 41.
The death toll in March and February was 181 and 581, respectively. The death toll in January is currently 1,546. The second deadly month was December, which killed 936 people.
An additional 8,664 COVID-19 tests were reported on Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,896,603.
According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily case rate for the county per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from 1.5 to 1.3. The overall test positive rate increased from 0.9% to 0.8%, and the county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, decreased from 0.9% to 0.7%.
Dr. Clayton Chau, a county public health officer who is also the director of the Orange County Healthcare Agency, said the county had given more than 3 million vaccines. He said at least 1.6 million people were vaccinated once and 1.3 million were fully vaccinated.
About 360,000 residents are waiting for a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to Chau. He said there are 2.7 million people eligible for the vaccine as residents over the age of 12 are now able to receive injections.
Studies have shown that vaccinated people are six times more antibody-rich, according to Chau, so anyone who recovers from COVID-19 is recommended to be shot.
He said the county is aiming to host 30 mobile vaccination clinics due to the closure of mass vaccination sites.
“If we made it more convenient, people would be able to get the vaccine,” Chau said on Tuesday.
Neumer praised the mobile clinic.
“Mobile clinics are a good idea,” he said. “Honestly, whatever works. People keep saying that we are 60% vaccinated, but the remaining 40% will be more difficult … the problem is we’re capped too. It’s getting closer.
Neumer also welcomed the lottery idea as an incentive to get vaccinated.
“Winning the lottery is a good move,” Neumer told CNS. “It will increase participation, which means that the autumn waves will be milder in contrast to what we had in January.”
Neumer predicts that the summer months will be “fully manageable.”
Orange County entered the least restrictive yellow layer of the reopening blueprint last week. This will allow many companies, such as cinemas and gyms, to participate in more people, and museums, zoos and aquariums will be fully operational. For the first time, bars and distilleries can be opened indoors. Theme parks such as Disneyland can increase the number of participants.
The Discovery Cube at the Orange County Children’s Museum will reopen on Friday.
