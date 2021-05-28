In the United States, 578,555 people have died of COVID. Or maybe 912,345 people. This is why it is difficult to count.

The Health Metrics and Evaluation Institute at the University of Washington Estimated that COVID-19 killed 912,345 people By May 6, 2021, many people were shocked in the United States.It’s 60% higher 578,555 coronavirus-related deaths It was officially reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during this same period.

How can i The two estimates are very different?? Unlike researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, they came across a morgue for more than 300,000 dead who had not been tracked elsewhere.

What goes into some of the different counts of COVID-19 pandemic deaths and how I as a statistician Think about the difference between them.

Death tracking

When someone dies, medical professionals record the direct cause and up to three underlying conditions that “caused a fatal event.” Death certificate..Death certificate information will be sent to Vital statistics system For a variety of public health applications, including aggregation of Major causes of death In the United States

However, the information on the death certificate may not reflect the actual number of deaths due to COVID-19. The diagnosis of COVID-19 may have been overlooked by your healthcare professional or not recorded on your death certificate. There is always some error in the data.

Here’s one way to think about this:

Observed count = true count + error

In other words, I would like to know the actual number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the United States, that is, the “true number”. But the real world is so cluttered that we never know its true number, we can only estimate it. The unknown true count, combined with the unknown error, provides the observed count. For example, aggregates from death certificates in all countries.

If the main error is that some COVID-19-related deaths were overlooked, probably due to the lack of early pandemic testing, the observed numbers would underestimate the actual numbers. .. However, there can also be additional types of errors, which can cause the observed count to deviate further or otherwise from the actual count.

Calculation of Mortality Displacement for “All Causes”

One way to avoid this dilemma is for epidemiologists and statisticians to focus on how many deaths were recorded, beyond what would have been expected if the pandemic had not occurred. This count is called the “all causes” mortality displacement. It is based on historical data.

Estimates from this type of analysis Suggests reported COVID-19 mortality May be underestimated.. During the pandemic, more people died than usual during that period. Also, according to the number of death certificates, there are more people who died from COVID-19.

For example, the estimated death toll in 2020 was approximately 412,000, while the CDC COVID-19 death toll as of January 6, 2021 was 356,000.

This type of analysis cannot conclude that the excess mortality was due to COVID-19 itself, and the overall effect of the pandemic resulted in more mortality than expected in the absence of the pandemic. is.

Rethinking the expected number of deaths

Therefore, if 578,555 COVID-19-related deaths were reported by May 2021, it would probably be. 663,000 excess deaths according to CDC dataHow did the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation create Figures 912,345?

Their analysis seeks to determine the true number of deaths from COVID-19 by estimating other effects of the pandemic. IHME then uses estimates of their effects to adjust the observed COVID-19 mortality.

Some factors they considered could contribute to more death. Untreated mental health disorders; increased alcohol and opioid use during a pandemic. They also considered factors that could reduce deaths. Reduced transmission of diseases that were not COVID-19.

These estimates were then used to adjust the expected number of deaths in order to more accurately quantify the number of deaths due to COVID-19. In effect, they applied these pandemic-specific “errors” to pre-pandemic historical trends-based estimates of excess mortality.

Ideally, this type of analysis should result in an excess mortality rate, which is a better measure of the number of deaths that may result from COVID-19. However, it depends on the availability of sufficient detailed data and requires specific assumptions about that data.

So which number is correct?

It is very difficult to actually answer such a simple question for many reasons.

One is that each number is the answer to a different question. The number of “all-cause” over-deaths quantifies the number of people who die from more than expected mortality during a pandemic according to the pre-pandemic pattern. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation numbers are estimates of the total number of deaths that may result from COVID-19. Both help you understand the effects of a pandemic.

Still, even the two estimates of the total number of deaths from COVID-19 are different because they may be based on different methodologies, different data sources, and different assumptions. It doesn’t necessarily matter. The results may have turned out to be relatively consistent, suggesting that the conclusions are not hypothetical. Alternatively, if the results differ significantly, it helps researchers better understand the problem.

But unfortunately, even the slightest difference between studies can disperse distrust of science for some people.But that’s part of everything Scientific method The research is reviewed by fellow researchers, Asked, dissected, and then revised as a result. Science is an iterative process in which instinct and speculation can be refined into theory and then into facts and knowledge.

In this case, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation study provides some evidence of what researchers like me suspected. Over-deaths in the United States are higher than those due to COVID-19, but may be underestimated. The true number of deaths from COVID-19.It also matches World Health Organization Analysis It concludes that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in some countries can be two to three times higher than the number recorded. However, there is no single study that provides conclusive evidence, and there is another piece of evidence on the path to a better understanding of the fatal effects of this pandemic.

Ronald D. Flicker Jr., Professor of Statistics and Senior Associate Dean, Virginia Tech

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..