Studies show that humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight weeks — RT World News





In the first peer-reviewed study of this type, researchers restored the body clocks of 43 healthy adult men in up to 3 years and just 8 weeks through diet, sleep, exercise, and relaxation interventions. It was.

In randomized controlled trials, all volunteers aged 50 to 72 years received a targeted regime to regulate DNA methylation. Biological aging is a comprehensive term used to describe the cumulative effects of damage and loss of function to cells, tissues and organs. Horvath’s DNAmAge clock Is a benchmark for epigenetic studies that predicts all-cause mortality and multiple morbidity more accurately than chronological age.





Because aging is a major contributor to chronic diseases such as cancer, neurodegeneration, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, researchers are looking at diets in terms of balancing DNA methylation and thereby slowing or retreating. I wanted to test how effective it is to adjust my lifestyle. , Biological clock. Researchers have found that it is actually possible to significantly reduce the biological age of volunteers immediately. The administration demanded a non-specific lean meat, fish, and plant-based diet, but was predominantly plant-centric. As with carbohydrate consumption, intake of nutrient-rich animal proteins such as liver and eggs was restricted.Volunteers also stuck to a mild program of intermittent fasting “To reduce glycemic cycling.” In addition, participants were fed high doses of nutrients such as folic acid, betaine, vitamins C and A, and ate with fruits, vegetable powders, and the high dose (40 million CFU) probiotics Lactobacillus plantarum 299v. Was supplemented. L. Plantalum.





In addition to the diet, participants exercised for a minimum of 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week, to an intensity of 60-80% of maximum sensory movement. They were also given strict instructions to practice breathing twice daily to relieve stress and to get at least 7 hours of night sleep. After only eight weeks of intervention, the study, conducted by the Hellgott Research Institute, found a three-year reduction in biological age compared to controls. “… [It] Unique in safe, non-pharmaceutical diet and lifestyle programs, controls, and the degree of age reduction. We are currently enrolling participants in larger surveys and hope to support these findings. “ Lead author Kara Fitzgerald says.





The authors say that delaying aging by 2.2 years can save $ 7 trillion in 50 years. “This study targets epigenetic processes and provides first insight into our well-being, and perhaps the possibility of using natural changes to improve longevity and longevity.” Co-author and epigenetics Moshe Szyf said. In their findings, the authors acknowledge the limitations of their research and seek “a larger research group and population beyond middle-aged men.” Do you think your friends are interested? Share this story!

