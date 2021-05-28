A little cool about plastic-driven sperm count apocalypse

Photo: Jung Young Jae / AFP (((Getty Images)

In recent months, headlines have warned that as sperm counts plummet, the risk of male infertility increases. A few outlets claim that plastic is behind the death of a large sperm. However, the truth about childbirth turned out to be much more complicated.

Researchers suspected that human sperm counts have declined since the early 1990s, but the original research in 2017 changed the conversation significantly.The· Studying the problem, Mention Levine et al. After that author, there is a meta-analysis of many other studies on sperm count from 1973 to 2011. Analysis showed that the sperm count of samples taken from Western men decreased by more than 50% during that period.

These striking findings, headlines about how sperm are counted, have sparked media enthusiasm for the publication of the study.May extinct humanity.. One of the co-authors of Levine et al.Paper, Shanna Swan, published Her own book this year Regarding the sperm depletion phenomenon that caused the wave of new headlines, it claims that endocrine disruptors of plastics, chemicals, and other products are the main cause of disturbing the natural order.

“Simply put, we live in an era of reproductive computing that has an effect that reverberates across the globe,” the book’s prologue reads. (In subsequent chapters, we advise readers to throw items such as mothballs, air fresheners, scented candles, and antibacterial soaps into the trash can in the house for sperm health, giving priority to baskets and plastic toys. Advise parents to remove the container.) The alarming trend continues unabated and it is difficult to predict what the world will look like in 100 years. What does this dramatic decrease in sperm count predict if it remains in its current orbit? Does it indicate the beginning of the end of humanity, or does it indicate that we are on the verge of extinction? “

Enough for everyone to want to throw away all their Tupperware, see Handmade story As a documentary, take notes about what we all can expect from the upcoming sperm disease. But other experts say there’s still a lot more to do before we sound the alarm.

First, there is the question of whether we are experiencing the death of some sort of large amount of sperm in modern times.so paper Some scientists, presented at the Human Fertility earlier this month, claim that panic is primarily caused by structural problems with Levine et al. Research.

“The issues in this study were these core fundamental issues affecting the entire field of sperm decline research,” said Marion Bricoe, one of the lead authors of a recent treatise. Boulicault is Levine, et al. The study is very empirically sound and there is no problem with the statistical analysis itself. However, she said it exemplifies “a tacit assumption that is incorporated into the study and seems so plausible that they disappear.”

Boulicault states that one of the major problems is that men in the 1970s assume that they have ideal levels of sperm, and that there is no “specific scientific evidence” for that, sperm. He said he was not fully aware of the wide range of numbers. Men can have it naturally and are still fertile. By current World Health Organization standards “Low” sperm count Less than 15 million sperms per milliliter of semen. In particular, the decrease in sperm count is Levine, et al. Recorded averaged 99 million sperms per milliliter in the 1970s to 47 million sperms per milliliter in the early 2010s. As we know, decline does not necessarily mean the end of our society. Men are still fertile, they only work with a little less ammo.

I contacted Swan to see if she had any thoughts on the treatises of Boulicault and her colleagues. A swan spokeswoman sent me back a quote given by her co-author Haggai Levin. Another outlet: “We are pleased that our treatise has sparked controversy and has drawn attention to the highly neglected issue of male reproduction. The answer sheet does not add new data. Of course, the facts and interpretations There is always a difference. “

Another issue pointed out by Boulicault and her co-authors is how the conversation about sperm count reduction was incorrectly formed based on how the original study divided the results. Levine, et al. The survey divides the findings into “Western” countries (Europe, Australia, North American countries) and “Others” (basically all other locations, groups including different locations such as Tanzania and China). I will. This move primarily reflects the fact that the sample size of studies conducted in “western” countries was larger than in “other” locations and was not productive in comparing percentages of results.

However, the resulting message taken up by the media has led to a barrage of media coverage caused by panic, with certain crises in developed countries, implicitly or explicitly, the fate of a very specific group of people. It’s foreseen a particular lifestyle. The correlation between “western” and “white” in the imagination of the world also meant that a subset of reactionary media characters were actually picking up and executing this story.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones united Levine and others.The discovery by his own theory that the decrease in sperm count is due to the feminization of men, while Joe Biggs, a member of the right-wing YouTuber and Proud Boys. Said in the video “male [are] From an alpha man, you’re essentially a feminized little girl crouching, wearing skinny jeans, and having a bun. “

Conspiracy theorists have captured the conspiracy, but environmental concerns have linked sperm loss to the danger of plastic pollution. Nonetheless, small clusters of findings in non-Western countries, some from countries such as India and China with serious levels of industrialization and pollution, were investigated by Levine et al. Studies do not reflect the same reduction in sperm counts as the larger group of Western studies. That doesn’t mean that this group isn’t affected by anything that is messing with sperm, but rather more research on sperm count is urgently needed in every corner of the world.

Richard Sharp, a professor at the University of Edinburgh’s MRC Reproductive Health Center, said there is no scientifically correct way to prove that sperm counts have historically declined. “Of course I’m not going to do that until I invented time travel and sampled men from the past and compared them to what’s happening in the same lab, and I’m not sure.” Said.

But Sharp, who called Human Fertility’s new treatise “laughable,” is “100% confident that men in many parts of Europe, and perhaps in other parts of the world, are experiencing sperm counts today. “. Pregnant female partners, as in many modern couples, especially if their partners are older. Low levels of these sperms do not necessarily mean that men are infertile, but low sperm counts mean that it takes time to conceive a partner. In modern social situations, it’s a recipe for couples’ infertility. “

But Sharp also warned against rushing into plastic and giving it an oversized role in what’s going on. Contrary to Swan’s book claims, Sharp, in his estimation, has conducted a relatively large amount of research on the effects of phthalates on reproductive health over the past few decades: “These affect humans. There is no compelling evidence to give. ” He said many of these studies were based on the exposure of laboratory animals to high levels of human plastic. Low Exposure in our daily life. Meanwhile, other areas of research, such as the role of over-the-counter drugs such as Tylenol during pregnancy and pregnant women living near industrial areas, have been relatively overlooked, he said.

“Is the impact we see due to the plastics themselves, or to the modern lifestyle that exposes us to those plastics?” He said. “We’ve seen under the wrong streetlight. What we’re seeing is the chemicals we’ve been exposed to at low levels, but on the other side of the scale we’re repeatedly high. We have seen the incredible use of medicines that have been exposed at the level. “

There are many things we don’t know how our body works. If you go too deep into the rabbit hole on the internet, everything from wraps to body lotions to long hours in damp places can look like a threat. It is very clear that we need to mobilize an army of researchers to understand how endocrine disruptors, industrial pollution, and other aspects of modern life are affecting us. However, it is always worth investigating the power to shape conversations about fragments of scientific research, especially those that provoke panic and prophetic headlines that affect a particular metaphor.

And no matter what element of modern life you are looking at, conversation shows how difficult it is to design a sound study of the effects of a particular input on human birth.

“What are you going to do, do you take a lot of Tylenol and wait 25 years to see if it affects sperm count?” Sharp said. “Who intends to fund you for that? Cards are a kind of stack for researchers.”