Chronic wasting disease found in a deer 5 miles from the New York border
The deadly brain disease that plagues white-tailed deer has arrived at the gateway to New York.
The Pennsylvania Agricultural Service announced on Wednesday that white-tailed deer in the Warren County hunting sanctuary was positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD)., Only 5 miles from the New York border.
Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania have euthanized deer remaining in the reserve and said no CWD was detected in any of the other samples. The department has isolated the reserve for five years and is conducting further contact tracing to determine if there are other CWD deer in the area.
CWD, sometimes referred to as zombie deer disease, was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2012. When the diseased deer is discovered, the state has a set of regulations in place in the area, including the use of deer urine-based attractants and restrictions on feeding. Free-range deer, rehabilitation of injured deer, transportation of deer taken by hunters.
“Chronic wasting disease has increasingly plagued state wildlife and agricultural institutions with no visible sustainable solutions,” he said. Krysten Schuler Is a wildlife disease ecologist and Cornell University studying CWD. She said she managed to eliminate CWD after New York was detected in the state in 2005, and then implemented new regulations such as banning the import of live captive deer and intact deer carcasses. It was. “This recent finding requires additional surveillance on both sides of the border to determine if the disease breaks through the fence and is present in the wild white-tailed deer.”
Among the changes proposed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in the new Deer Management Plan is a ban on all deer urine-based attractants., Related to the spread of CWD.
CWD facts
Symptomatology of CWD
Chronic wasting disease “Incurable and deadly brain and nervous system disorders found in deer, elks and elks.” Symptomatology is slow and many infected deer appear to be completely healthy. When they appear, the symptoms include::
- Decline
- Disorientation
- Loss of physical function
- Extreme thirst
- death
Chronic wasting disease in humans
No cases of CWD have been reported in humans, but there are reasons for concern. According to the CDC, “There is no strong evidence that people have had CWD, and it is unclear if people could be infected with CWD prions.” Multiple experiments on primate infections gave different results. Brought. Therefore, hunter precautions are recommended in areas where CWD is present. These include boning all meat and disposing of debris in landfills.
CWD as a disease
Chronic wasting disease is “transmissible spongiform encephalopathy,” which resembles bovine mad cow disease. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) For humans. Each cause is a “prion”. It is a pathogenic type of protein that induces abnormal folding of normal proteins in the brain, causing brain damage. Prions can continue to exist in the environment for years, including scavengers that are washed away by feces, urine, and saliva and feed on infected deer, and plants that take root in the soil where prions are present...
CWD is progressive, always fatal, and there is no cure.
..
