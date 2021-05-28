Science says you can reverse the aging process by 3 years in just 8 weeks





Mature couple cooking bolognese on the stove PeopleImages / Getty Eat delicious and nutritious meals Staying healthy is just one of the wellness-related goals that studies have shown to be able to support healthy aging.by New peer-reviewed study By scientists at the Helfgott Research Institute Impact Journals LLCMovement and a careful diet can not only make you feel better, but can also reverse your biological age. Researchers have explained that aging is the cause of chronic illness. Therefore, by making these subtle lifestyle changes, you can actually live “better and longer”. Approximately 40 healthy adult males between the ages of 50 and 72 volunteered for a controlled clinical trial in this study. During the course of the 8-week treatment program, the research team was asked to eat, sleep, Exercise and relaxation, And supplemental probiotics and phytonnutrient intake. result? Scientists have found that participants’ biological age (measured with the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge watch) has decreased by three years. “The combined intervention program was designed to target a specific biological mechanism called DNA methylation, especially the DNA methylation pattern identified as a highly predictor of biological age,” the study said. Said Dr. Kara Fitzgerald of NDIFMCP, the lead author of. .. “This focus seems to have been the reason for its prominent effect. These early results are in line with the very few existing studies that have investigated the possibility of biological age reversal and are significant. Seems to be extended to. Use of safe, non-pharmaceutical diet and lifestyle programs, controls, and degree of age reduction. “ Related: How to Protect Your Memory As You Get Older Dr. Moshe Szyf, a major epigenetic scholar at McGill University and co-author of the study, explained that the study is also unique because it is natural and theory-based. Methylation system of our body.. “This study uses natural change to target epigenetic processes and provides first insights into our well-being, and perhaps even lifespan and the potential to improve lifespan,” scientists said. I added. DNA methylation patterns that track the accumulation of damage and loss of function to cells, tissues, and organs are one of the methods scientists do. Understand aging.. Second, we believe that with more research, the team will be able to better decipher aging-related illnesses. “Very exciting is that food and lifestyle practices containing certain nutrients and food compounds known to selectively alter DNA methylation have been found to predict aging and age-related diseases. It is possible to have such an effect on the DNA methylation pattern that exists, “says Dr. .. Fitzgerald. “We all believe that this offers important new opportunities for both scientists and consumers, along with new possibilities for measuring and tracking DNA methylation age.”

