Health
How to treat hormonal prurigo naturally with food
Hormonal prurigo You can feel like your own special curse, but it’s Pretty common,in particular People with vagina..
Everything May affect you hormoneThat means that treatment of hormonal breakouts can confuse and irritate AF. Your diet is a very helpful place to get started.
Hormonal prurigo, also called “prurigo vulgaris”, means “general” Acne.. So yeah, that’s the most basic Breakout type..
Jitz It makes perfect sense that most breakouts occur on your face, back, chest, neck, and upper arms, as they form when the pores are clogged with excess oil or other things.These areas are the most Sebaceous glands — Glands affected by hormones that produce oil on demand.
Breakouts are common in teens, as hormones fluctuate most in teens.But that doesn’t mean Adult acne It’s not a thing.
A Overall confusion of factors It can cause the following clogged pores:
- Bacteria
- Makeup and skin care products that clog pores
- Genetics
- Some medicine
- hormone
Researchers are still studying how hormones affect the skin.What they certainly know Fluctuating hormones It can cause breakouts.Therefore, the whole PMS pimplefest.
If you have your period (and all the hormonal fun that accompanies it), your hormone levels will change naturally. Your cycle.. estrogen, Progesterone,and testosterone It goes up and down in order, but sometimes things get a little out of balance. *Signal the new chin volcano. *
the study It suggests a hormone called androgen (just there, testosterone!! This plays an important role as it helps control the oil production of the skin.
Some events and conditions Dial up androgens, Including:
Oh yeah, what you eat can also affect your androgen levels. From there, the dive into the hormonal prurigo diet begins.
The jury has not yet considered exactly how food affects hormones.But the study Following low glycemic No dairy products A whole foods-rich diet can disrupt the hormonal prurigo cycle. Method is as follows.
Follow a low glycemic diet
A 2021 research review It has been reported that people with acne tend to have high blood sugar levels, and eating sugar on the leg tends to increase the incidence of acne.
What is the possible solution? A Low glycemic index diet (LGID).
LGID includes eating foods with a low glycemic index (GI).This will cause them to slowly break down into sugar in your bloodstream and your Blood sugar It’s stable.
High GI foods like sugar, White bread and cookies raise blood sugar levels.Simply put, hyperglycemia leads to hyperglycemia Insulin, This too Boost other hormones..And when the hormone gets out of the bang, well … say hello Hormonal prurigo!!
A Small survey in 2007 We support the idea that following LGIDs can help with acne. A 12-week study of 43 men with acne found that people who followed LGID reduced both acne count and weight compared to those who ate high GI foods.
Try throwing away the dairy products
Whether it comes from chocolate Or cheeseDairy products have been blamed for breakouts for decades. This is because milk is associated with high insulin and we know what it means (see above).
A Huge research review Of the 14 studies of a total of 78,529 people, we concluded that those who ate dairy products were also more likely to have acne.
another Review 71,819 people suggest that people who drink milk are more likely to get acne than those who don’t. painful.
small the study I even linked Milk protein, From milk, comes from acne on the back.
But don’t worry if you’re not ready to throw away your dairy products.People American Dermatological Association They say there isn’t enough evidence to admit the relationship between milk and acne and recommend giving up cheese Yogurt..
Choose anti-inflammatory whole foods
Zoom in on that acne for a moment.Please refer to Redness and swelling??that is inflammation..
eat Anti-inflammatory food Probably one of the best and tastiest ways to fight hormonal prurigo.
Fortunately, many foods have anti-inflammatory properties.Expensive food Omega 3 fatty acids (Salmon! Chia seeds!) And Omega 6s (((nuts! seed! Soybean oil! ) May be as soothing as your poor, red breakout facial. And even if they don’t prevent acne attacks next month, you will get other health benefits.
Of course there are others Skin-loving food Too.For colorful fruits and vegetables, antioxidants Vitamin C..
First of all: The notion that certain foods, such as potato chips and chocolate, automatically cause breakouts is old-fashioned. Quite controversial In the medical world. It’s more about a balanced diet than removing certain ingredients.
Still, most dermatologists agree that milk and inflammatory foods do not bring any benefits to your skin.
Eat this …
For best results, grab these.
- Vegetables. broccoli, Carrots, spinach, kale … they are all full of nutrients and are unlikely to cause breakouts.
- fruit. From Berry There are a variety of options, from citrus fruits to drupes (peaches, plums, cherries!) And bananas.
- Whole grains. Hello, quinoa, brown rice, and oats!
- Starch vegetables. sweet potato And the butternut squash clearly deserves an autumn cry.
- Healthy fat. You know the classic: Olive oil, Coconut oil, Nuts and seeds.
- Milk and yogurt without dairy products. Look for alternative dairy products made from soy, coconut, or nuts such as almonds and cashew nuts.
- Lean protein. Was talking egg, Salmon, Chicken, turkey, and even Tofu..
- Leguminosae. beans Make you fart, Sure, but they also soothe your skin.
- Anti-inflammatory spice. Put cinnamon, turmeric, garlic, ginger and black pepper in a spice cabinet and enjoy the taste that loves your skin.
And did we mention hydration? Replace the milky sweetened latte or Soda water for Carbonated water, Green Tea, And ordinary old water..
… do not
If you are dealing with hormonal breakouts, try to avoid these foods:
- Sweet treats and drinks. This includes regular suspects such as cookies and cakes, but don’t forget the sneaky sugar bombs such as sports drinks and juices!
- Dairy products. Say no to milk.Try cheese Yogurt To see how they affect you.
- processed food. Fast foods, frozen foods, chips and granola bars are often packed with sugar and inflammatory ingredients.
I want to give Acne prevention food whirlwind? This is what you can expect to eat in a day.
breakfast
Whip up Mediterranean omelet With fresh spinach, tomatoes, and other colorful vegetables at hand.Instead of sweet juice or milk, green tea Almond milk latté.
Morning snack
Munching carrot, A handful of nuts, or bananas.
lunch
Lean protein and fresh vegetables are the names of the game. Try grilled chicken breast with sweet potatoes on a bed of leafy vegetables.Or fish For dessert in combination with steamed vegetables and citrus fruits.
Afternoon snack
Do you feel awkward?smash Avocado Place on rye bread and squeeze EVOO light rain or lemon.
Dinner
Stir fry It’s one of the easiest and the most delicious! — How to pack daily vegetables. Use brown rice, bright vegetables (red peppers, broccoli, red onions are good), EVOO, tofu or lean chicken.
Snack after dinner
Limiting sugar is important, but if you want something sweet, choose a few squares of dark chocolate. Berry is also a way to love the skin to end the day.
Diet is just one of many lifestyle factors that can cause hormonal prurigo. If eating anti-inflammatory foods to reduce stress does not help, consider the following mild options.
- Check the cleanser. Remove the stripper and gently cleanse your face with a pH-balanced soap every morning and night.
- Try green tea. so 2016 small surveyTaking green tea extract helped women with acne reduce the number of acne at any time.
- Pop Vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency Link to acne, But you still need to chat with your documentation before adding supplements to your daily routine.
- Take zinc. This mineral is essential for healthy skin.Some people report Exile breakouts with zinc..
- Try probiotics. Preliminary survey It suggests that probiotics can relieve skin inflammation.
- Go to chest berry. This plant Affect hormones before your flow, So it may help with hormonal prurigo.
- Monetize with CBD. CBD face cream It may soothe your skin and help break out.
- Try the topic. Tea tree oil, Benzoyl peroxide, and salicylic acid are all known to help acne.
Hormonal prurigo can be a beast. If your diet and home remedies don’t make dents, it’s time to chat with a dermatologist. They help you pinpoint your trigger and create a custom plan to expel your breakout.
Some treatments they may recommend:
Sometimes Underlying disease Or undernourishment can lead to acne. A doctor, nutritionist, or dermis can help you understand this.
Everything from stress to genetics can contribute to hormonal prurigo. Lifestyle factors like your diet also play a role.
There is no one-size-fits-all diet for hormonal prurigo, but studies have shown that eating low-glycemic foods, throwing away dairy products, and choosing whole fresh foods can help.
Combining a balanced diet with home remedies is more effective than trying just one thing. If home treatment does not work, please consult a dermatologist.
