Arizona reports 807 additional COVID cases and 15 more deaths





On May 28, Arizona reported 807 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, increasing the state’s total pandemic to 879,909 and 17,609. The 807 additional cases reported on the state’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday had the highest daily increase in two weeks, while Johns Hopkins University data increased from 649.3 on May 12 to 598.1 in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, a 7-day moving average of daily new cases in the reduced state was shown. According to Johns Hopkins data, the moving average of daily deaths for 7 days increased from 10.1 to 12.1 over the same period. According to the state dashboard, the number of COVID-19 patients occupying the beds of inpatients was 576 as of Wednesday, ranging from 500 to 600. More: Find the location of the COVID-19 vaccine in your area For the latest news, see FOX10 Phoenix. Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts and newsletters Get the latest news alerts with the FOX10 News app. Free! download For Apple iOS or Android. Continued coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries To protect yourself from the possibility of infection CDC Recommendations: Avoid close contact with sick people.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay home when you are ill.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you are around others

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before meals; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily ______ Symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Of course, these are similar to common colds and flu. A common cold begins with a sore throat, scratches, cough, runny nose, and stuffy nose. The symptoms of influenza are more severe, usually sudden onset, and may be accompanied by a high fever. Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. According to the World Health Organization, these usually include fever, a dry cough, and noticeable shortness of breath. A small number of cases develop pneumonia, which is of particular concern to the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Relation: Is it flu, cold, or COVID-19?Different viruses show similar symptoms To protect yourself, wash your hands thoroughly, keep away from your face, and do not stand near crowds or people. And if you notice any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms, do not go directly to your doctor’s office. Authorities urge that it just runs the risk of getting more people sick. Call in advance and ask if you need to be seen and where you need to be seen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos