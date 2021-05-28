Safe COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, lactation, or immunosuppression: NACI-National





COVID-19 vaccine Safe for pregnant, lactating, or immunosuppressed people, according to new Canadian guidance National Advisory Board on Vaccination (NACI). “International real-world data” showed the safety and efficacy of vaccines in these populations, the Advisory Board said Friday. The new data now provides these particular groups with the same recommendations they have for the general adult population. Previously, NACI recommended that these groups be provided with the COVID-19 vaccine “on a case-by-case basis” if the benefits outweigh the risks. Canada has so far approved four vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson), the latter of which is not currently distributed domestically. read more: Why pregnant women are flooding the Canadian ICU The story continues under the ad According to NACI, early clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada did not include these populations or were conducted with a fairly small number of participants. The Commission then reviewed new, more diverse safety data showing that the vaccine can be safely used in these situations. The Commission adds that immunosuppressed, autoimmune, pregnant or lactating people prefer to complete double-dose vaccination with the mRNA vaccine, but another. The vaccine “should be provided … otherwise … you can get the mRNA vaccine.” Trend story Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s new home improvement program:

Influencers say they have received thousands of offers to spread fake news about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are mRNA shots and AstraZeneca is a viral vector vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is also a viral vector vaccine. Both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are associated with very rare cases of blood coagulation, such as vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia (VITT).















1:25

Doctors warn pregnant women at high risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 mutants





Physicians warn pregnant women at high risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 mutants – April 15, 2021

“The mRNA vaccine is preferred for use during pregnancy because of recently published data from a US study showing that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women,” NACI said in a statement. I am. The story continues under the ad “In addition, treatment of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia (VITT) during pregnancy can be complicated if it occurs after administration of a viral vector vaccine.” Health Canada has already approved a vaccine for pregnant women, and doctors generally recommend receiving injections when possible. Many states have prioritized vaccines for pregnant people in the last few months. – Use files from the Canadian press View link »

