Does Kansas have a COVID vaccine lottery?Prizes do not match those in Ohio





Is the jealousy of Colorado Ohio and the increasing number of states awarding prizes for COVID-19 vaccination? Well, you may not have to wait that long for your ideas to take hold in Kansas. While the state is tackling the stagnation of vaccination rates, Secretary of Health Lee Norman said Thursday that authorities are considering some sort of lottery program in Kansas. Ohio’s daring $ 1 million a week prize, which is gaining national attention, isn’t always on the card, but the state is considering options “in every way,” Norman said. .. He added that anyone who was vaccinated would be eligible. “There is no $ 1 million weekly lottery like Ohio,” Norman said in a media briefing hosted by the University of Kansas Health System. “But we’re working with the Lottery Commission to put together a lottery ticket of the right size for Kansas to be a real inspiration. It seems to be working in Ohio.” In addition to five $ 1 million prizes in Ohio, Buckeye offers five full-ride scholarships to public universities for vaccinated teens. Today, other states follow, but some offer more modest prizes and other awards, such as admission to state parks and hunting and fishing licenses. More:Schools throughout Kansas are stepping up efforts to vaccinate students and their parents The number of Kansan on the COVID-19 vaccine is small The news comes from the fact that fewer Kansan are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46.3% of Kansan have been vaccinated at least once. Nationally, about about qualified adults are vaccinated. In the first 20 weeks of vaccine distribution, the state received 100,000 doses a week, Norman said. Currently, the number is about 35,000. It required a strategic opportunity to meet people where they were, away from mass vaccination sites. This means that more shots will be managed in the clinic, but it can also include efforts at fishing spots, truck stops, and other locations. Norman said authorities must shift to “being happy” by reducing the dose given at one time. More:Vaccination rate slows down and blames the COVID-19 cluster in the nursing home “We are crazy about vaccines,” Norman said. “We are pedaling metal in terms of hesitating vaccines, and I think many people call vaccines lazy. They are planning to get it. But I haven’t got it yet. The strategy to reach those people is different from the mass vaccination clinic. “ Norman said it could take seven months at the current rate for 75% of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At this point, the state may begin to reach herd immunity. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, said: “In this group, if we can immunize as many people as possible over the age of 12, we can go on the road … we think it’s still better.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos