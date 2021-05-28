European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency recommended extending the use of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech to children aged 12 to 15 years. This will give young, low-risk populations across the continent access to COVID-19 shots. First time during a pandemic.

Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA agency that reviewed the vaccine, said European Union regulators received the data needed to approve vaccines for teens and were very effective against COVID-19. He said he found out.

He said the decision would need to be rubber stamped by the European Commission and individual national regulators.

This recommendation follows similar decisions by Canadian and US regulators last month, as developed countries are slowly approaching adult vaccination goals and aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first vaccine approved across the EU in 27 countries when it was approved for use by anyone over the age of 16 in December.

The EMA’s recommendation to extend vaccine approval to children was based on a study of more than 2,000 adolescents in the United States who showed that the vaccine was safe and effective. Researchers will continue to monitor the long-term protection and safety of children’s shots for an additional two years.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide are licensed for adults at high risk of serious illness and death from the coronavirus. However, some studies have shown that older children may be involved in the spread of the virus, even if they do not usually get serious illness, so children of all ages It is important to get vaccinated.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children account for about 14% of national coronavirus cases and at least 316 deaths in the United States. Doctors also identified a rare inflammatory syndrome in a very small proportion of children infected with COVID-19.

Immunizing a child against COVID-19 may give authorities confidence to reopen school, as it is sometimes difficult to get the child to wear a mask or reduce social distance.

However, the World Health Organization has criticized rich countries for continuing to vaccinate young, low-risk people, and instead shared a very limited number of COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries, as well. It states that it should be possible to protect healthcare workers. The most vulnerable.

“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate children and adolescents, but now I recommend rethinking and donating the vaccine to COVAX instead,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Earlier this month, we mentioned a UN-backed distribution initiative. Vaccines are fair. Of the more than 1 billion COVID-19 shots administered worldwide, less than 2% were directed to poor countries.

Other vaccine makers are also studying whether their injections are safe and protective for children. Earlier this week, Moderna Inc. said the shot would provide strong protection for children up to the age of 12. He said he would file an emergency use authorization request with the US Food and Drug Administration next month. Another US company, Novavax, was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine late in development and just started research at the age of 12-17.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have tested vaccines in children between the ages of 11 and 6 months. They get lower doses than teens and adults receive. China’s Sinovac also submitted initial data to national regulators in the hope that the vaccine would prove safe for children up to the age of three.