Health
European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15
On Friday, the European Medicines Agency recommended extending the use of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech to children aged 12 to 15 years. This will give young, low-risk populations across the continent access to COVID-19 shots. First time during a pandemic.
Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA agency that reviewed the vaccine, said European Union regulators received the data needed to approve vaccines for teens and were very effective against COVID-19. He said he found out.
He said the decision would need to be rubber stamped by the European Commission and individual national regulators.
This recommendation follows similar decisions by Canadian and US regulators last month, as developed countries are slowly approaching adult vaccination goals and aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first vaccine approved across the EU in 27 countries when it was approved for use by anyone over the age of 16 in December.
The EMA’s recommendation to extend vaccine approval to children was based on a study of more than 2,000 adolescents in the United States who showed that the vaccine was safe and effective. Researchers will continue to monitor the long-term protection and safety of children’s shots for an additional two years.
Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide are licensed for adults at high risk of serious illness and death from the coronavirus. However, some studies have shown that older children may be involved in the spread of the virus, even if they do not usually get serious illness, so children of all ages It is important to get vaccinated.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children account for about 14% of national coronavirus cases and at least 316 deaths in the United States. Doctors also identified a rare inflammatory syndrome in a very small proportion of children infected with COVID-19.
Immunizing a child against COVID-19 may give authorities confidence to reopen school, as it is sometimes difficult to get the child to wear a mask or reduce social distance.
However, the World Health Organization has criticized rich countries for continuing to vaccinate young, low-risk people, and instead shared a very limited number of COVID-19 vaccines with poor countries, as well. It states that it should be possible to protect healthcare workers. The most vulnerable.
“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate children and adolescents, but now I recommend rethinking and donating the vaccine to COVAX instead,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Earlier this month, we mentioned a UN-backed distribution initiative. Vaccines are fair. Of the more than 1 billion COVID-19 shots administered worldwide, less than 2% were directed to poor countries.
Other vaccine makers are also studying whether their injections are safe and protective for children. Earlier this week, Moderna Inc. said the shot would provide strong protection for children up to the age of 12. He said he would file an emergency use authorization request with the US Food and Drug Administration next month. Another US company, Novavax, was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine late in development and just started research at the age of 12-17.
Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have tested vaccines in children between the ages of 11 and 6 months. They get lower doses than teens and adults receive. China’s Sinovac also submitted initial data to national regulators in the hope that the vaccine would prove safe for children up to the age of three.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]