CDC Updates Summer Camp Guidance





Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3.94 million children have tested positive for Covid-19. American Academy of Pediatrics Nevertheless, severe illness seems to be relatively rare among children. Still, the CDC says it’s possible for a child to get sick and spread it to others, so it’s good to take precautions and it’s important to get vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real benefits.

The CDC states that fully vaccinated staff and campers wear masks unless required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial regulations, or if it is a business or workplace policy. He said he didn’t have to.

“Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, but camps can assist staff and campers who choose to continue wearing masks,” said the new guidelines.

The CDC also emphasized that the vaccine is safe and effective and encouraged everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated with Covid-19. It also encouraged the camp to develop teaching materials and promote vaccination between campers and staff.

Authorities say that fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested on a regular basis and are not required to be tested when exposed to known Covid-19-infected persons unless they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Said. Even when fully vaccinated, physical distance is no longer needed. The CDC encourages people to wash their hands regularly to reduce the spread of all infections, not just Covid-19. It is advisable to regularly clean the surfaces and common areas that come into contact with the camp. Good ventilation helps prevent the spread of the disease. At camp, windows should be opened, air filters should be used and fans should be turned on when possible. The activity should be done outdoors as much as possible, the agency says. In the event of an outbreak in the camp, the CDC will allow the camp to contact the state or local public health department and work with their specialists to isolate the symptomatic person and allow the symptomatic person to be tested. I hope to do so. Camps also need to isolate close contact with unvaccinated individuals with symptoms. Camps with unvaccinated campers and staff should use multiple preventive strategies to protect unvaccinated people. The CDC said that in such cases, physical distance would be one of the key tools to help stop the Covid-19 epidemic. Grouping your children and creating a small group of campers who stay with you all day can help minimize exposure, whether or not you are vaccinated. Masks help protect unvaccinated people and are highly recommended indoors for completely unvaccinated people. In general, people do not need to wear masks for outdoor activities unless the camp is in an area with a high coronavirus infection rate. Do not wear a wet mask during water sports as it makes breathing difficult and the wet mask does not work either. Campers shouldn’t sleep in them either. For those who are not fully vaccinated, regular screening can help find cases, especially asymptomatic cases, and prevent the spread of the disease. For children in day camps, parents should check if they have Covid-19 symptoms and, if so, keep them at home when they are ill. Night camps require daily medical examinations for symptoms. Weekly screening of fully unvaccinated staff may also help reduce viral infections. Camps also need to develop flexible and supportive sick leave policies to encourage staff to stay home or leave activities in case of illness. The CDC strongly recommends that the camp communicate clearly and openly with staff regarding changes in procedures and activities and train staff to recognize signs of emotional stress and trauma. The camp encourages staff and campers to move away from Covid-19 stories and social media when they feel overwhelmed, and encourage staff and campers to talk to trusted people about their concerns and feelings. “Youth camps can play an important role in children’s lives, including supporting their social, emotional and physical development,” the guidelines say. “This interim guidance aims to help camp managers run camps while delaying the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, thereby protecting campers, their families, staff, and communities. “.”

