



May 28, 2021 (May 28, 2021) The city of Frisco will spray mosquitoes this weekend after being confirmed by a pool of two mosquitoes tested “positive” for West Nile virus (WNV) this week. One is near CopperPoint Ln. Village Lakes Community (See map PDF). The other is near Shadowdock Creek Ln. Shadock Creek Estate Community (See map PDF). This is the second week of positive mosquito pool testing in these two areas. Correspondingly, the city will respond to ground spray weather as the weather permits.

Starting tonight on Friday, May 28, third-party contractors will cloud mosquitoes in some areas of these areas, including Village Lakes, Crosspoint Park, Park Place Estate, Pearson Farm, Heritage Village, and West Falls Village. .. Sprays also occur in some areas of these areas around the Frisco Golf Club trails and Cottonwood Creek Parks and Trails: Shadock Creek Estate, Heatherridge Estate, Fairways, Trails, Country Club Bridge at the Trail. .. Treatment begins at 9 pm tonight on Friday, May 28, and continues until 5 am on Saturday, May 29. Spraying resumes at 9 pm on Saturday night and ends at 5 am on Sunday, May 30.

“Although we are spraying, it is still important for residents to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes,” he said. Julie Fernandez, Environmental Health Supervisor.. “Continue to drain the water that collects around your home, make sure there are no potential breeding grounds in your property, and treat the backyard pool if evidence of mosquito larvae is found. please.” The city of Frisco is promoted by the Texas Department of Health (DSHS) and supports precautionary measures commonly referred to as the “4 Ds”.

DEET: Use an insect repellent every time you go out. Approved repellents include DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Use an insect repellent every time you go out. Approved repellents include DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. drain: Drain the water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants, and “splash blocks” (ends of gutter spouts). Mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.

Drain the water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants, and “splash blocks” (ends of gutter spouts). Mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water. dress: Wear long sleeves and trousers at dawn and dusk.

Wear long sleeves and trousers at dawn and dusk. Dusk or dawn: Avoid outdoor activities during these times when mosquitoes are most active. Frisco began testing for mosquitoes on May 1, following a mosquito monitoring and response plan. No human cases of the virus have been identified at this year’s Frisco. For more information on city planning, please visit: friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes Alternatively, please contact the Health and Food Safety Department of the City of Frisco (972-292-5304). This press release was created by Frisco city.. The expressed views are the author’s own.

