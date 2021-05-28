Cornell University warns that deer-killing illnesses may arrive in the area





Chronic wasting disease (CWD) can soon occur in local deer populations, according to a warning from at least one staff member of the Cornell University Veterinary School in Ithaca, NY. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, deadly diseases for animals such as deer, reindeer and elk have recently been found in deer in northwestern Pennsylvania near the border between New York and Pennsylvania. There is no evidence that the disease can be transmitted to people, According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionHowever, there are at least some doubts that people can theoretically contract it, and in any case it should “keep it out of the human food chain.” “Once introduced into an area or farm, the CWD protein can spread to deer and elk populations and spread quickly,” said the CDC’s CWD memo. The disease is predominantly found in the Midwestern United States, but is becoming more prevalent in and around central Pennsylvania. Krysten Schuler, a wildlife ecologist at the NYS Animal Health Examination Center at Cornell University’s School of Veterinary Medicine, said: The school advertises her as one of the top researchers on CWD. “New York is the only state that has eliminated CWD since it was detected in the wild in 2005, and has prevented the introduction of the disease in recent years, including banning the import of live captive and intact deer. We are taking preemptive risk minimization measures to help. Deer carcasses. “ Despite these efforts, Schuler said that given the recent incident and proximity to New York, Schuler would need investigation and additional scrutiny. “This recent discovery requires additional surveillance on both sides of the border to determine if the disease breaks through the fence and is present in wild white-tailed deer,” she continued. “Hunters can help wildlife agencies respond and know about CWD regulations. CWD is universally deadly to infected deer, so people do not spread the disease further through our activities. Is important. “

