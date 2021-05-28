Researchers combine gene therapy with event cameras to partially restore vision in the blind

Please try to imagine. You will slowly become blind in 40 years. Every morning, a little extra of imagination and foresight around you turns gray, your world disappears behind the imaginative and foresight keyhole, and finally declines. The mysterious depth of complete blindness as defective photoreceptor cells in your eye fail. This was presumed to be the fate of the 58-year-old who was suffering. For a long time for the previous four. He chose to participate in current research conducted by researchers at the University of Basel, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and startup GenSight Biologics. Rather than sinking further into the invisible pitch-black darkness, those affected by this really, unexpectedly, Thanks to state-of-the-art hybrid biological technology therapy commonly known as optogenetics.

“I think a new field is emerging,” said Boton Roska, a professor and researcher at the University of Basel, who told reporters the results of the crew across the current convention name.

, As the title means, it fuses optics and genetics, allowing researchers to control a particular person. Light-sensing molecules are first fired into brain cells and then activated by a pulse of sunlight from a fiber optic thread. Molecules convert gentle ones into {electrical} impulses, which provoke neurons that are properly connected to the hearth, activating certain neurons on demand and making mistakes in topic behavior and response. Allows you to influence without.

this Methodologies have been used in neurology for many years to study the capabilities of the central nervous system. (A major step up from the time and month it took to get observable results with traditional genetic methods). In recent years, optogenetics have been reused as a treatment to support the treatment of hereditary vision disorders such as RP, which affects 1 in 4,000 people born in the United States each year.

The University of Basel-UPMC crew adopted the basic theory behind optogenetics and applied it to the retina as part of it. Utilize the technology developed by .. These are two strategies that take advantage of the biological and technical elements respectively. At biofacets, researchers first focused on the retinal ganglion cells of the affected person and obtained gene therapy that could make them photoactivated. Ganglion cells are usually not photosensitive — — And they simply carry the {electrical} costs generated by these photoreceptor cells to the optic nerve. However, since the RP had already destroyed and destroyed the rods and cones of the affected person, these ganglia would have to be modified to assume dual responsibility.

To do this, an analysis crew was inserted (learning: injected) In one of the eyes of many affected people.The gene encodes something that can be photoactivated Called Focused on ganglion cells ..

“These proteins are very specific,” said Dr. Jose Alan Sahel, a prominent professor and chairman.

Co-founder of Gensight Biologics, a co-founder of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and co-principal researcher of PIONEER research, directed Engadget. “They were discovered in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. These proteins are present in algae that capture light and provoke an electrical response that causes the algae to move toward or recede from light. Let’s do it. It’s a single protein, so it’s a very fast response. “

It took several months for the ganglia to produce the right amount of Chrimson R and stabilize throughout the cell. When that happens, each ganglion cell is ready to detect mild and carry the next electrical cost to the optic nerve, bypassing only the ineffective rods and cones.

This is where tech facets are available. Chrimson R responds most to mild within the wavelength of 590 nm (amber), which wants to be shiny to activate proteins. The ambient lighting is much brighter than it can normally produce. “It does not respond to low levels of light and does not adapt to different levels of light in the normal retina,” Sahel lamented.

Therefore, Gensight has developed a unique set of goggles to acquire image information. And a 590nm wave that beams excessive depth and is instantly calm to the affected person’s eyes. “We have developed a bio-inspired camera that works on all pixels by detecting changes in light sensitivity,” Sahel defined. “These cameras can detect very low levels of change and work with low levels of application and high levels of light. We work pixel by pixel and process images in real time. “

Affected individuals began coaching with a headset five months after receiving the injection. “The first step is to train the patient to fit the goggles to the retina, make sure the beam is properly aligned, and what you are looking at if you are looking at something. Train the patient to understand. “

Seven months later, noticeable improvements began to be seen in his visible concept. The affected person used goggles to properly position and touch a large pocket book and a small pencil case placed on his entrance desk for 92% and 36% of the time, respectively. He also counted the types of tumblers placed on the desk with an accuracy of 63%. Without the help of goggles, the affected person efficiently achieved these obligations in zero percent of the time.

In addition, EEG measurements made through these tests confirm an increase in movement within the visible cortex of the affected person, and his brain really “sees” what he is. It suggests that. Affected individuals even reported that they had the ability to identify white stripes on pedestrian crossings when testing headsets outdoors in the laboratory.

“Many people didn’t expect it to work in humans,” Sahel said. “Many of the top scientists in the field of optogenetics thought [this technique] Great as a tool to understand how the brain works and how it works [neural] The connection works, but I didn’t think it would work for the patient … this is really a milestone and shows that we are heading in the right direction. “

Current pioneer research is a very preliminary beginning of therapeutic growth. At this level, researchers are primarily looking for basic security indicators, dialing within the optimal biological dose range. A small number of different patients are receiving vector injections, but they need to be educated with a headset because of the COVID pandemic. Sahel hopes to fix it in the near future, but GenSight is working on repeated enhancements to the headset itself. The event digital cameras used in today’s goggles are hampered by the low decision to “work on higher resolution goggles.” “We are trying to incorporate a watch monitoring system to improve eye alignment,” Sahel said. “

Of course, if you’re a little squeaky about injecting a widespread chilly genetically modified model into the jelly-like part of the internal organs of the eye, this is just one of the myriad technical therapies being developed to treat RP. So don’t worry. Hereditary disease. Developed by Second Sight Medical Products, it offers an equivalent camera goggles setup. Predator Imaginative and visionary. However, a thin probe must be inserted into the brain and a management unit must be implanted in the skull instead. Yeah, suddenly that shot isn’t too dangerous now.