Bihar prepares for the third wave of COVID-19







On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Patna, the official residence of RJD leader Tejas Wiyadab was temporarily transformed into a COVID 19 isolation ward due to an increase in incidents.

Image credit: ANI

Patna: The Government of Bihar has begun preparing to increase the number of beds in all public hospitals and set up medical facilities to address the potential for the third wave of COVID-19. Preparations began with reports that the third wave could infect children after the devastating effects of the coronavirus on the second wave affected all age groups, especially adolescents. .. As part of its strategy, the state government has increased the number of beds to 40,000. Currently, the total number of beds in all COVID-19 care centers, dedicated COVID-19 healthcare centers and hospitals in the state is 30,343. Of these, 27,636 beds are occupied by patients. “The Health Department is preparing for the potential threat of COVID-19. We are preparing at all levels to contain the coronavirus and increase the number of hospitals,” said Bihar Health. Welfare Secretary Pratier Amrit said. Health officials said in the first phase that they are trying to supply oxygen through the pipeline by installing oxygen plants in all 12 COVID-19 hospitals in the state. After that, pipe oxygen supply is provided to all beds in all 94 district health centers. “All wards of Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) are already in the process of supplying oxygen through the pipeline,” said hospital director Dr. IS Takul. He added that all beds would be fitted with oxygen equipment. The health department is paying attention to placing beds with medical facilities for children who are most likely to be affected by the third wave, which experts fear. Currently, nine medical college hospitals in the state have 816 children’s beds. Of these, only 225 have oxygen equipment. Authorities said they also booked cots for children at all major public hospitals in Patna. Apart from these, the government has also begun the process of purchasing oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, beds, ambulances and other necessary items. The government is using the funds allocated to the Panchayati sector by the 15th Finance Committee to purchase these medical devices for rural hospitals. “We are using the funds allocated to the department to purchase these hospital facilities,” Amrit Ramina, secretary of the Panchayati Raj department, told the media. Approximately Rs 50 billion has been spent improving the medical infrastructure of hospitals in the district, officials said. Conflicting views have emerged regarding the effects of the third wave. Many experts understand that the third wave affects children, but Dr. Landeep Grelia, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in the third wave of the pandemic that children Said that there were no clear signs that they would be seriously affected. “Children are said to be the most infected in the third wave, but the Pediatric Association states that this is not factual. People should be afraid because it may not affect children. No, “Guleria told the media on Monday. He said the children were only mildly affected by both the first and second waves of the pandemic.

