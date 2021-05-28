COVID-19 vaccine effective for cancer patients, research results





May 28 (UPI) — The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in people being treated for cancer and was discovered in a study published Friday by JAMA Oncology, even if the immune response is lower than in people without the disease. I did. Data show that 90% of patients treated for cancer and given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were positive for antibodies to the coronavirus two weeks after the second injection. The levels of antibodies, the cells that the immune system produces to fight the virus, were about 70% lower than in people without cancer, but were still high enough to provide protection against infection, the researchers said. Stated. Cancer patients “should be vaccinated,” study co-author Dr. Salomon M. Stemmer told UPI by email. After vaccination, Stemmer, a professor of oncology at the Rabin Medical Center in Petatikba, Israel, said their “antibody levels were well above the lower threshold.” Previous studies have shown that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna double-dose vaccines are more than 90% effective in preventing serious illness after coronavirus infection by stimulating the immune system to fight the virus. Up to 3 million adults in the United States, including cancer patients, take drugs that suppress the immune system, and these drugs are thought to reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Examples of drugs that can interfere with the vaccine include steroids such as prednisone and immunosuppressants such as methotrexate, which is used to treat various conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. .. Chemotherapeutic drugs can also affect the immune response to the vaccine, Stemmer said. For this study, he and his colleagues compared the immune response to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 102 cancer patients and 78 patients who did not have the disease. Of the cancer-free participants, 100% were positive for antibodies to the coronavirus two weeks after vaccination, while 90% of participants with the disease were positive. Cancer patients who produced antibodies after vaccination were still above the minimum threshold of protection against the virus, the researchers said. But given that they were lower than those without illness, doctors “need to keep monitoring antibody levels. [of cancer patients] “Based on time from vaccination,” Stemmer said to ensure that they remained protected. Stemmer said he expected cancer patients to respond to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, as seen in trials using Pfizer-BioNTech products, but these studies Has not yet been performed in cancer patients given Moderna. shot.

