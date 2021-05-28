Connect with us

Health

The “great hope” that the miracle of dementia as a drug to delay illness was set for approval

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By


The first drug shown to combat Alzheimer’s disease may be available on the NHS by next year.

Aducanumab, which delays mental decline, will be approved in the United States.

Alzheimer’s disease affected one million British people and killed the legendary Barbara Windsor. Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “I have great hope now.”

Millions of people with Alzheimer’s disease have been given new hope after the United States announced that it could approve a new breakthrough drug within days.

If found to work by US regulators, it represents one of the biggest breakthroughs since the disease was discovered in 1906.

Clinical trial data are being analyzed to see if aducanumab delays memory and thinking loss.

Author Terry Pratchett was an activist
(Image: Getty Images)

Early results showed that after 18 months it delayed the mental decline of patients given early by 22%.

A groundbreaking approval decision by the Food and Drug Administration indicates that UK regulators could turn the drug green by the fall and offer it on the NHS in 2022.

Despite decades of investment in billions of pounds, so far no disease-altering drugs have been shown to stop or reverse its progression.

The only drugs available can temporarily relieve the symptoms of some patients, and these last drugs were developed 17 years ago.

Developed by the US company Biogen, aducanumab targets a toxic protein called amyloid that accumulates in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Susan Kohlaas, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, told Miller:

“It’s really important to start seeing the success of the first disease-modifying therapies for dementia.

“This can be a very important step in changing the entire field of study.”

Dr. Susan Koolhaas is Head of Research in the United Kingdom for Alzheimer's Disease Research.
(Image: PA)

More than 50 million people worldwide live with dementia, which is expected to nearly double every 20 years.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and can contribute to 60-70% of cases.

Dementia itself is a syndrome in which about 1 million British people have poor memory and thinking.

The UK economy is estimated to cost £ 26 billion annually, more than the sum of cancer and heart disease.



Ray Wilson, England
(Image: PA)

It has long been debated what causes the disease, but those who die from it have sticky amyloid plaques entwined in their brains.

Aducanumab uses artificially produced antibodies. It is designed to latch on amyloid plaques and destroy them.

The trial was first discontinued last year when statistical analysis suggested that it was ineffective.

However, in October last year, Biogen reversed that position, claiming that a larger data set showed that it delayed mental decline in patients with the first symptoms who received very high doses.



Hollywood star Charles Bronson
(Image: Getty Images)

Since then, US regulators have been analyzing that extended dataset, and their long-awaited conclusions will come within a few days.

Dr. Kohlers is calling on UK regulators to follow up on aducanumab reviews as quickly as with the Covid-19 vaccine.

With the approval of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, it can take up to a year for the NICE to decide whether to offer the drug for free on the NHS.

Existing drugs, such as Aricpet, enhance communication between healthy nerve cells that remain in the brain. Other existing medications include reminyl, exelon, and memantine.

Dr. Kohlers said:

“They help on a daily basis and can be very helpful to people who manage their symptoms. However, these medications cause memory loss over time, as seen in dementia. Will not delay. “

The options available to the FDA are to reject aducanumab, approve the drug, or issue conditional approvals that require more data to be collected through new clinical trials.

This is after more than £ 200 million of drugs have failed or been abandoned in the last decade to tackle Alzheimer’s disease.



Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
(Image: Mirrorpix)

“There was a lot of disappointment in the spotlight,” admitted Dr. Kohlaas.

“Of course, it’s a shame to go through a clinical trial that doesn’t work, but that’s why we need more research.”

Sir Terry Pratchett, a best-selling children’s writer, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2007 and campaigned to break the stigma of the disease for nine years before his death at the age of 66.

Other public figures diagnosed with catastrophic illness include actress Barbara Windsor, actor Robin Williams, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and former US President Ronald Reagan.

Despite fears that Covid-19 might have caused a “brain drain” for researchers away from dementia, the pandemic also caused optimism for the future.

Dr. Kohlers explains: “I hope I can cure the illness that causes dementia. I think there is a good reason.

“With the right investment and concentration, you can do that.

“We can learn a lot from Covid. Just looking at the impact of rallying the research community with real focus and priorities from government can make a big impact in a short period of time. . “

