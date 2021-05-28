The Genetics Toolkit is aimed at the less-studied Culex pipiens, which infects West Nile virus and avian malaria-ScienceDaily.





Since the start of the CRISPR gene editing revolution, scientists have used this technology to develop gene drives that target mosquitoes that spread pathogens such as malaria, dengue fever, and other life-threatening diseases such as Anopheles and Aedes aegypti. I have been working on.

Much less genetic engineering is dedicated to Culex pipiens mosquitoes, which spread the devastating pain caused by other viruses such as West Nile and Japanese encephalitis, which are the major causes of mosquito-borne diseases in the Americas (JEV) And the pathogen that causes malaria in birds, which is a threat to Hawaiian birds. Scientists at the University of California, San Diego have developed several gene-editing tools that help pave the way for the final gene drive designed to prevent Culex pipiens from spreading the disease. Gene drives are designed to spread modified genes, in this case genes that negate the ability to transmit pathogens, throughout the targeted wild population. As detailed in the journal Nature Communications, Xuechun Feng, Valentino Gantz, and colleagues at Harvard Medical School and the National Institute for Emerging Infectious Diseases have developed a Cas9 / Guide RNA expression “toolkit” designed for Culex pipiens. With little such attention in genetic engineering directed to Culex pipiens, researchers were required to start with careful examination of the Culex genome and develop their toolkit from scratch. Gantz, an assistant research scientist at the University of California, San Diego’s Department of Life Sciences, said: San Diego. “We also believe that the scientific community, which transcends the field of gene drive, welcomes these discoveries as they can be of widespread interest.” Culex pipiens is less problematic in the United States, but carries a worm that causes filariasis, a disease that poses a much higher health risk in Africa and Asia and can lead to a chronic debilitating condition known as elephantiasis. .. Researchers have also demonstrated that their tools may work with other insects. “These modified gRNAs can improve the gene drive performance of fruit flies and may provide better alternatives to future gene drive and gene editing products of other species,” Gantz said. Stated. Gantz and his colleagues are testing new tools to confirm proper gene expression for CRISPR components and are ready to apply them to the Culex mosquito gene drive. Such gene drive constructs can be used to stop the transmission of pathogens by Culex pipiens, or to control mosquito populations and prevent biting. Co-authors of this treatise include Xuechun Feng, Víctor López Del Amo, Enzo Mameli, Megan Lee, Alena Bishop, Norbert Perrimon and Valentino Gantz. Funding for the study was provided by gifts from the University of California, San Diego, Department of Biological Sciences, National Institutes of Health Director’s Office (DP5OD023098), and Tatatrust of India to TIGS-UC San Diego and the National Institutes of Health. -A grant from the National Institutes of Health (P41GM132087). Note: Gantz is two co-founded companies, Synbal Inc. and Agragene, Inc. We invest in and may benefit from the findings. He serves on the boards of directors and the scientific advisory board of both companies.

Story source: material Provided by University of California, San Diego.. Original written by Mario Aguilera. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

