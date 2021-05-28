Public Health Confirms Six New Cases, One New Hospitalization





Humboldt County Public Health confirmed six new COVID-19 cases after laboratories processed just 24 samples with a test-positivity rate of 25 percent, bringing the week’s case tally to 89. One new hospitalization was also reported.

Last week, the county confirmed 127 new cases and eight new hospitalizations.

The county announced Wednesday that it is hosting vaccine clinics today and June 2 at College of the Redwoods from 2 to 6 p.m., and another at Eureka High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5. (Get more info on them in the press release copied below.) Yesterday, state officials announced vaccinated residents will be eligible to receive millions of dollars in prizes, including 10 payouts of $1.5 million each, in a drawing June 15.

The county also reported Tuesday that Humboldt remains in the state’s orange “widespread” COVID-19 risk tier, despite rising numbers that land Humboldt County’s case and test-positivity rates as the worst of California’s 58 counties.

Officials are pointing to the local presence of the B.1.1.7 variant as a reason for the recent spike in cases, with Public Health reporting last week that genomic sequencing has identified more than 40 local cases of the variant, which is associated with a 50 percent increase in transmission and more severe illness. According to a state database, eight people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 locally, including two receiving intensive care. The county reported Friday that state officials believe California is on track to move beyond its current blueprint for COVID-19 restrictions June 15, after which almost all business sectors can resume usual operations with limited exceptions, mostly for large events with 5,000 attendees or more. But the reopening will add risk for non-vaccinated individuals, and the state is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Public Health reported last week that the county has administered more than 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 38 percent of local population now fully vaccinated, including nearly 75 percent of residents over the age of 65. Further, Public Health reported that residents can now text their ZIP code to 438829 or call (800) 232-0233 to find a pharmacy near them offering the vaccine, and the county has two Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled at College of the Redwoods on May 27 and June 2, both from 2 to 6 p.m. The county is also urging employers to play a part in getting employees vaccinated. The county currently has more than 13,500 vaccine doses on hand and said did not request additional doses from the state for this week. Health officials continue to urge Humboldt residents to get tested, with more screening sites opened throughout the region. Residents needing to schedule a first or second vaccine appointment are encouraged to sign up through www.vaccines.gov. The state of California updated its COVID-19 risk tiers Tuesday and, despite escalating case rates, kept Humboldt County in the “moderate” or orange tier it entered last month, which allowed businesses such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to increase indoor operations while allowing others — including bowling alleys and family fun centers — to open. The state data showed that Humboldt County has a test positive rate of 7 percent and a daily case rate of 12.5 per 100,000 compared to the prior week’s nine. California overall, meanwhile, reports a 1 percent test-positivity rate and 2.8 cases per 100,000. To date, Humboldt County has confirmed 4,285 cases, with 186 hospitalizations and 43 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. The county dashboard lists 4,115 people as having “recovered” from the virus locally, though that just means they are no longer contagious and does not account for long-term health impacts, which local healthcare workers have told the Journal can be substantial, even in previously healthy patients. The county’s test positivity rate has gone from 3.6 percent in November, to 7.3 percent in December and 9.9 percent in January, before dropping to 6.5 percent in February. In March, it dropped to 4.5 percent before inching back up to 5.9 percent in April. In May, it has jumped to 8.3 percent. Nationwide, more than 33 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 590,212 related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In California, more than 3.6 million cases have been confirmed with 62,025 deaths, according to the Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the county’s Joint Information Center is urging locals to get tested, calling it “one of the most helpful things county residents can do for the community at large,” because it allows Public Health to catch cases early and limit spread. The state-run OptumServe testing site at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds in Eureka is open seven days a week and no-cost appointments can be made by clicking here or calling (888) 634-1123 and other newly opened screening site information can be found here. The Humboldt County Data Dashboard includes hospitalization rates by age group, death rates by age group and case totals by ZIP code, the latter of which are reported in “a range of 0 to 5 for case count until the area surpasses 5 total cases,” according to the county. After that threshold has been reached in a ZIP code, the exact number will be included. Basics of COVID-19 The California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control, state that symptoms of novel coronavirus include cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell. Emergency warning signs needing immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to awaken, and bluish lips or face. In an emergency situation: Call ahead to the emergency room or inform the 911 operator of the possibility of a COVID-19 infection and, if possible, put on a face mask. Symptoms or possible exposure: In the case of a possible exposure with symptoms — fever and cough or shortness of breath — contact your doctor’s office or the county Department of Health and Human Services, which has a hotline that can be reached during business hours at [email protected] or at (707) 441-5000. Residents seeking medical advice or questions about testing are asked to contact Public Health at [email protected] or at (707) 445-6200. St. Joseph Health has also set up a virtual assessment tool as an aid to assessing risk factors for contracting the illness, which can be found here. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has started a rumor-control webpage that can be found here. For the Journal‘s latest COVID stories, updates and information resources, click here. Read the county release below: Six New Cases Reported; Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Supply to Increase Following State Incentive 707-441-5000 ; [email protected] ; Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm Opens in new window

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County today, bringing the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus to 4,285. In light of the “Vax for the Win” campaign announced yesterday by the California Department of Public Health, Humboldt County Public Health is anticipating increased demand for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be making more doses of it available locally. Learn more about “Vax for the Win” at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win or by calling 833-993-3873. COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in Humboldt County. Public Health has two mass-vaccination clinics scheduled in Eureka over the next two weeks. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up. Appointments are encouraged but not required. See the schedule and which vaccines are offered below. Wednesday, June 2 — 2 to 6 p.m. — College of the Redwoods — Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, June 5 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Eureka High School — Pfizer

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for people 18 years and up. All county residents age 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents are encouraged to call the Joint Information Center with questions at 707-441-5000. Many local pharmacies are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine, and all that do allow walk-ins. Go to vaccines.gov to check availability at participating pharmacies. The Joint Information Center will be closed Monday, May 31, in observation of Memorial Day and will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone with COVID-19-related questions is encouraged to call 707-441-5000. Redwood Acres OptumServe testing site in Eureka and the Arcata OptumServe testing site will also be closed for Memorial Day. Testing for COVID-19 will resume Tuesday through OptumServe, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Redwood Acres site. A testing site will also be in Garberville Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the SoHum Health Sprowl Creek Campus, at 286 Sprowl Creek Road. View the Humboldt County Data Dashboard online at humboldtgov.org/dashboard, or go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives to download today’s data. For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000. Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov

Check for vaccine availability at a local pharmacy: Vaccines.gov

Local COVID-19 vaccine information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard

Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19

Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19

Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert

###

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos