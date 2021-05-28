CoronaVac reduces mortality by 97%: Uruguay study





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

CoronaVac vaccine reduces coronavirus mortality by 97%, according to early results of a vaccination campaign in Uruguay, which relies heavily on Chinese jabs. South American health ministry reports that people who received two doses had a 57% reduction in coronavirus infection and a 95% reduction in intensive care unit admissions. Compared to other vaccines in use, there are few scientific publications on the effectiveness of CoronaVac produced by the Chinese company Sinovac, and the reported results differ significantly. Nevertheless, Coronavac is widely used in China and about 20 other countries. Chile reported last month that early results from its vaccination campaign showed that CoronaVac was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 80% effective in preventing death. Results from the CoronaVac trial in Brazil showed about 50% efficacy in preventing symptomatic infections, while Turkish data showed more than 80% efficacy. In Uruguay, which began vaccination on March 1, CoronaVac is used in more than 80% of cases. Pfizer-BioNTech Jab is reserved for seniors, healthcare professionals and other illnesses. Reserve Results are based on results 2 weeks after 2 shots were given to approximately 862,000 people. This is more than 712,000 people who received CoronaVac and about 150,000 Pfizer. The results showed that Pfizer Shot was 75% effective in preventing infection, 99% in preventing illnesses requiring ICU admission, and 80% in preventing death. According to the ministry, Pfizer recipients in Uruguay have fallen into a high-risk category, so it is not possible to directly compare the results of the two vaccines. Other studies have shown much better results for Pfizer. The largest actual Pfizer study to date in Israel said this month that it provided more than 95% protection against COVID-19. CoronaVac is a traditional type vaccineUsing an inactivated virus to trigger immunity, Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. Uruguay, with a population of 3.5 million, was vaccinated at least once in 45.8% of the target population and twice in 28.29% by May 25, making it the third largest in the Americas after Chile and the United States. The country has never been blocked and had a relatively small number of cases in the first months of its outbreak, but has led the world in daily per capita deaths in recent weeks. The results are tentative and need to be interpreted with caution, the ministry said, as some data has not yet been processed. China’s CoronaVac 80% Effective in Preventing COVID Death: Chile Results © 2021 AFP Quote: CoronaVac reduces mortality by 97%: Uruguay study (May 28, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-coronavac-mortality-percent-uruguay.html 2021 Obtained on May 28, 2014 This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

