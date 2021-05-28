Does caffeine help prevent performance degradation due to lack of sleep?





Can I prevent mistakes due to lack of sleep by getting enough caffeine? (Photo: stokkete / stock.adobe.com) Does Caffeine Help Sleep Deprivation? Is it possible to rely on caffeine after a bad night’s sleep to counteract the negative effects of sleep deprivation on perception, for example to avoid mistakes at work? Researchers at Michigan State University have recently investigated whether caffeine may reduce procedural error rates due to lack of sleep at work. This study was published in the Journal of the English Language.Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and CognitionIt has been published. Caffeine only helps to some extent Researchers led by Kimberly Fen, a professor of psychology at Michigan State University’s Sleep Learning Institute, studied how caffeine helps balance the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. In fact, caffeine intake seems to be only effective to some extent. In this study, the team reported that more than 275 people were asked to complete simple attention tasks and more difficult tasks that required the steps to be completed in a particular order without skipping or repeating the steps. did. “Sleep deprivation impairs the performance of both types of tasks, and caffeine intake has been found to help people successfully complete simpler tasks,” explains research author Finn. However, for most participants, it had little effect on performing the more demanding tasks. Caffeine does not prevent procedural errors Experts say, “Caffeine may improve your ability to wake up and focus on your work, but it is less effective in preventing the types of procedural errors that can be caused by medical malpractices, car accidents, etc. There is no such thing. “ Caffeine reduces drowsiness and improves mood “Caffeine can increase energy, reduce drowsiness, and even improve mood, but it’s never a substitute for overnight sleep. People felt that caffeine helps fight sleep deprivation. Even so, their performance at work can suffer. ”This is one of the reasons why sleep deprivation is so dangerous,” Finn explains in one of them. Press release Michigan State University. If caffeine is found to significantly reduce procedural errors in sleep deprivation, it has a widespread effect on surgeons, pilots, police officers, and others who must spend a great deal of effort on sleep deprivation. I will. Instead, our results emphasize the importance of prioritizing sleep, “adds the expert. (So) Author and source information Fade out now This text complies with specialized medical literature, medical guidelines, and current research requirements and has been investigated by healthcare professionals. Important note:

This article is for general guidance purposes only and is not intended to be used for self-diagnosis or self-treatment. He cannot replace a visit to a doctor.

