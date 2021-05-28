A new tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound and genetics





Credits: Washington University in St. Louis Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy are treated to some extent with deep brain stimulation, but require implantation of surgical instruments. An interdisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new brain stimulation technique using focused ultrasound. This allows you to turn certain types of neurons in the brain on and off, allowing you to precisely control motor activity without implanting surgical instruments. The team, led by Hong Chen, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the School of Engineering and Radiation Oncology at the School of Medicine, first provided direct evidence of non-invasive, cell-specific activation of neurons in the brain. .. It’s a team. Research on mammals that combines the heating effect of ultrasonic waves with genetics. It is also the first study to show that the combination of ultrasound and genetics can reliably control behavior by stimulating specific targets deep in the brain. The results of a three-year study, partially funded by the BRAIN Initiative of the National Institutes of Health, are published online. Brain stimulation May 11, 2021. The senior research team included prominent experts in each field, including Jianmin Cui, a professor of biomedical engineering, from both the McKelby School of Engineering and the School of Medicine. Joseph P. Calver, Professor of Radiation, Physics, and Biomedical Engineering. Mark J. Miller, associate professor of infectious diseases at the School of Medicine. Former University of Washington Michael Bruchas is currently a professor of anesthesiology and pharmacology at the University of Washington. “Our study provided evidence that ultrasonic genetics provokes behavioral responses in free-moving mice while targeting deeper parts of the brain,” Chen said. “Sonothermogenetics has the potential to transform our approach to neuroscience research and discover new ways to understand and treat human brain disorders.” When Mouse model, Chen and the team delivered a viral construct containing TRPV1 ion channels to genetically selected neurons. It then provided a small burst of heat to selected neurons in the brain via a wearable device via low-intensity focused ultrasound. Heat, just a few degrees warmer than body temperature, activated the TRPV1 ion channel and acted as a switch to turn neurons on and off. “You can move the ultrasound device around the head of a free-moving mouse to target different parts of the brain,” said the lead author of the paper and a graduate student in biomedical engineering. I will. Yang Yao Heng said. “Being non-invasive, this technology could be extended to large animals and potentially humans in the future.” This work is based on research done in Cui’s lab. Science report For the first time, Cui and his team discovered that ultrasound alone could affect the activity of ion channels, leading to new non-invasive methods for controlling the activity of specific cells. In their study, focused ultrasound was found to modulate the current through an ion channel by an average of up to 23%, depending on the channel and the intensity of the stimulus. Following this study, researchers discovered nearly 10 ion channels with this function. All of these are mechanically sensitive and not heat sensitive. This study is also based on the concept of optogenetics, a combination of targeted expression of light-sensitive ion channels and accurate delivery of light to stimulate neurons deep in the brain. Optogenetics has increased the discovery of new neural circuits, but the penetration depth is limited due to light scattering and requires surgical implantation of optical fibers. Sonothermogenetics promises to target anywhere in the mouse brain with millimeter-scale resolution. brainChen said. She and the team will continue to optimize the technology and further validate the findings. Focused ultrasound enables accurate non-invasive treatment For more information:

Yaoheng Yang et al, Ultrasound Genetics for Noninvasive, Cell-Specific Deep Cranial Nerve Regulation, Brain stimulation (2021). Yaoheng Yang et al, Ultrasound Genetics for Noninvasive, Cell-Specific Deep Cranial Nerve Regulation,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.brs.2021.04.021 Provided by

Washington University in St. Louis



Provided by Washington University in St. Louis

Source link A new tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound and genetics

