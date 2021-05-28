Companies can get employees vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, EEOC says





According to the renewal, employers are allowed to request the COVID-19 vaccine and can also legally provide incentives, including cash, to jabed workers. guidance From the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee. Companies must provide reasonable accommodation to employees who are exempt from compulsory vaccination under Title VII of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Civil Rights Act. The Commission also stated that employer incentives should not be “compulsory,” but could not provide examples of illegal offers. Some experts say that as the COVID-19 pandemic is eased in the United States, there is ample legal gray area where litigation can surge as companies begin to return workers to their actual workplaces. Is called Helen Rera, an employment lawyer at New York-based law firm Wilk Auslander, said it was unclear what “compulsory” was. Because, like others, one person’s view of what a coercive incentive is is not the same as another’s. ” .. “You may find a compulsory incentive of $ 100, and another may find a compulsory incentive of $ 10,000. That’s where the door stays open. [where] I don’t have the detailed guidance I wanted to receive. “

“The latest technical assistance announced today addresses frequently asked questions about vaccination in the context of employment,” EEOC Chairman Charlotte A. Burrows said in a statement. “The EEOC will continue to clarify and update the COVID-19 technical assistance so that it can provide the general public with clear, easy-to-understand and useful information. It will continue to address the issues raised in the Commission’s recent hearings. About the impact of COVID-19 on civil rights “ Employers who provide on-site vaccination must maintain confidentiality of employee personal medical information obtained during pre-vaccination screening. Onsite programs are typically managed by a third-party healthcare provider or pharmacy where your medical information is disclosed, not by your employer. “Vaccination requires employees to answer pre-vaccination disability-related screening questions, so huge incentives can put employees under pressure to disclose protected medical information. There is, “says Rera. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recent relaxation That Guidance on wearing a mask The abolition of state obligations can also create friction between businesses and their workers. Example: A company has a policy that vaccinated employees can go without a mask, but unvaccinated workers must continue to cover their faces. This puts the employer in a position to crack down on the workplace and require employees to potentially leak sensitive information. “I’m waiting for the locks to open in a proceeding in the area,” Rera said.

