Health
Florida COVID-19 Index Decreases Due to Increased Vaccination
Over the past month, new coronavirus cases, daily positive rates, hospitalizations, and virus testing have declined across Florida, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health.
According to health experts, the decline in all indicators is primarily the result of an increase in the number of Florida residents who have been vaccinated against the virus.
So there is no major concern among the medical community that Memorial Day weekends will cause an increase in incidents.
More:Take a look at the Memorial Day event in Flagler’s Volcia.
The average number of new coronavirus cases across the state decreased from an average of 6,692 cases per day on April 18 to an average of 2,704 cases per day as of May 25, a decrease of almost 60%. , According to the state data.
During that same period, state data show that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 35%.
Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases has decreased by 44% in Flagler County, 24.2% in Borussia County and 1% in St. Johns County.
More:Does the crowd on Memorial Day weekend mean a busy summer season for Volusia-Flagler?
More:Sea breeze after dark: Friday night party on Daytona Beach Street can turn into mayhem
According to Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida who edits COVID-19, the decline in the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization is primarily due to virus vaccination. It may be due to an increase in the population. Data for the general public.
As of Thursday, May 27, 54% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once, according to state data.
“Vaccines work exactly as designed and evaluated and prevent serious illnesses caused by this infiltrating virus,” says Salemi. “We also get the additional bonus of being very effective in preventing, catching, and spreading the virus, reducing new daily infections.”
According to FDOH, Florida’s daily COVID-19 positive rate is less than 5%, a marker used nationwide to determine if the virus is considered to be under control for more than two weeks. is.
Flagler and St. Johns counties have reached a positive rate of less than 5%, but Volcia county has not yet reached that point.
“To keep Volusia County below the 5% positive rate threshold requires continuous coordination of vaccination efforts and rapid isolation / quarantine / exposure of positive cases to positive cases,” said Volusia County. Ethan Johnson, a spokesman for the FDOH office, said. “People also need to continue practicing the COVID-19 mitigation strategy. These include avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, washing hands frequently, keeping physical distance, and vaccination. Includes receiving. “
Results of increased vaccination
According to Dr. Steve Bickel of the FDOH office in Flagler County, a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against the virus and the population is beginning to be affected.
“Almost all COVID-19 inpatients have not been vaccinated recently, and conversely, few COVID vaccinated people are hospitalized for COVID,” Bickel said. I will.
According to Dr. Joe Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health Daytona Beach, and Gina Mangus, a spokesman for Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County, hospitalized people are getting better results.
“Patients are more than ever benefiting from our team’s state-of-the-art treatments and experience,” Smith said. “More and more patients are able to avoid the symptoms of the most serious infections.
However, part of the decrease in case numbers may be due to fewer people being tested for the virus. This follows the closure of several state-sponsored test sites, including the location of the previous Newsmana Beach, which was closed in April.
According to state data, the number of people tested for COVID-19 has decreased by 8.5% since April 18.
“Even if infected with the virus, the overwhelming proportion of people who are completely vaccinated are unlikely to be severe enough to encourage them to be tested, except when necessary for work. Fewer people may be tested daily, “says Salemi. ..
Elena Cyrus, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida, said test gaps are a problem throughout the pandemic and are therefore not the best indicator of a reduction in case numbers.
“Test gaps have always been a problem and we need to continue to address them. Therefore, the decline in rates can be due to a combination of vaccines and existing public health measures such as masking and social distance. I think it’s very good, “said Cyrus. ..
Cyrus said not everyone needs to relax just because numbers are declining across the state.
“Until most or most of the population is vaccinated, we should not be overconfident about the decline in numbers,” Cyrus said. “Until then, it remains particularly vulnerable to new variants and new variants.”
As of Thursday, 46% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 had not yet been vaccinated.
According to Cyrus, the most important steps for the state to move forward are health education and health promotion.
“Health promotion enables widespread dissemination that helps people have fair access to the COVID-19 services they have available in their communities,” Cyrus said.
Anniversary weekend
The next three-day weekend after the anniversary offers families and Florida residents the opportunity to meet at a variety of events.
But, nevertheless, health experts do not believe it causes a dramatic rise in cases.
“It’s important to continue with caution, especially for those who are not completely vaccinated,” said Sameri. “But it shouldn’t rise like last summer and winter.”
For those who have not been vaccinated, the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing masks, social distances, and not attending large rallies.
“My recommendation for Memorial Day weekend decision making is to use these tools,” says Cyrus.
According to Johnson, anyone who wants to get together in a group needs to be completely vaccinated.
In Flagler County, Snyder said he did not expect an increase in COVID-19 cases following the holiday weekend.
“More crowds will appear on the weekend of July 4,” Snyder said. “To keep positive cases low and sustain progress, the Flagler Beach Commission decided a few weeks ago to cancel the fireworks and parade on July 4th.
For St. Johns County, a tourist center and expected busy weekends, Mangus also encourages everyone to follow the CDC’s guidance.
“Have a great time-you deserve it,” Salemi said. “But take reasonable precautions, depending on the situation.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]