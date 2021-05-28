Florida COVID-19 Index Decreases Due to Increased Vaccination

Over the past month, new coronavirus cases, daily positive rates, hospitalizations, and virus testing have declined across Florida, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health.

According to health experts, the decline in all indicators is primarily the result of an increase in the number of Florida residents who have been vaccinated against the virus.

So there is no major concern among the medical community that Memorial Day weekends will cause an increase in incidents.

The average number of new coronavirus cases across the state decreased from an average of 6,692 cases per day on April 18 to an average of 2,704 cases per day as of May 25, a decrease of almost 60%. , According to the state data.

During that same period, state data show that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased by 35%.

Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases has decreased by 44% in Flagler County, 24.2% in Borussia County and 1% in St. Johns County.

According to Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida who edits COVID-19, the decline in the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization is primarily due to virus vaccination. It may be due to an increase in the population. Data for the general public.

As of Thursday, May 27, 54% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 had been vaccinated at least once, according to state data.

“Vaccines work exactly as designed and evaluated and prevent serious illnesses caused by this infiltrating virus,” says Salemi. “We also get the additional bonus of being very effective in preventing, catching, and spreading the virus, reducing new daily infections.”

According to FDOH, Florida’s daily COVID-19 positive rate is less than 5%, a marker used nationwide to determine if the virus is considered to be under control for more than two weeks. is.

Flagler and St. Johns counties have reached a positive rate of less than 5%, but Volcia county has not yet reached that point.

“To keep Volusia County below the 5% positive rate threshold requires continuous coordination of vaccination efforts and rapid isolation / quarantine / exposure of positive cases to positive cases,” said Volusia County. Ethan Johnson, a spokesman for the FDOH office, said. “People also need to continue practicing the COVID-19 mitigation strategy. These include avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, washing hands frequently, keeping physical distance, and vaccination. Includes receiving. “

Results of increased vaccination

According to Dr. Steve Bickel of the FDOH office in Flagler County, a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against the virus and the population is beginning to be affected.

“Almost all COVID-19 inpatients have not been vaccinated recently, and conversely, few COVID vaccinated people are hospitalized for COVID,” Bickel said. I will.

According to Dr. Joe Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health Daytona Beach, and Gina Mangus, a spokesman for Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County, hospitalized people are getting better results.

“Patients are more than ever benefiting from our team’s state-of-the-art treatments and experience,” Smith said. “More and more patients are able to avoid the symptoms of the most serious infections.

However, part of the decrease in case numbers may be due to fewer people being tested for the virus. This follows the closure of several state-sponsored test sites, including the location of the previous Newsmana Beach, which was closed in April.

According to state data, the number of people tested for COVID-19 has decreased by 8.5% since April 18.

“Even if infected with the virus, the overwhelming proportion of people who are completely vaccinated are unlikely to be severe enough to encourage them to be tested, except when necessary for work. Fewer people may be tested daily, “says Salemi. ..

Elena Cyrus, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida, said test gaps are a problem throughout the pandemic and are therefore not the best indicator of a reduction in case numbers.

“Test gaps have always been a problem and we need to continue to address them. Therefore, the decline in rates can be due to a combination of vaccines and existing public health measures such as masking and social distance. I think it’s very good, “said Cyrus. ..

Cyrus said not everyone needs to relax just because numbers are declining across the state.

“Until most or most of the population is vaccinated, we should not be overconfident about the decline in numbers,” Cyrus said. “Until then, it remains particularly vulnerable to new variants and new variants.”

As of Thursday, 46% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 had not yet been vaccinated.

According to Cyrus, the most important steps for the state to move forward are health education and health promotion.

“Health promotion enables widespread dissemination that helps people have fair access to the COVID-19 services they have available in their communities,” Cyrus said.

Anniversary weekend

The next three-day weekend after the anniversary offers families and Florida residents the opportunity to meet at a variety of events.

But, nevertheless, health experts do not believe it causes a dramatic rise in cases.

“It’s important to continue with caution, especially for those who are not completely vaccinated,” said Sameri. “But it shouldn’t rise like last summer and winter.”

For those who have not been vaccinated, the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing masks, social distances, and not attending large rallies.

“My recommendation for Memorial Day weekend decision making is to use these tools,” says Cyrus.

According to Johnson, anyone who wants to get together in a group needs to be completely vaccinated.

In Flagler County, Snyder said he did not expect an increase in COVID-19 cases following the holiday weekend.

“More crowds will appear on the weekend of July 4,” Snyder said. “To keep positive cases low and sustain progress, the Flagler Beach Commission decided a few weeks ago to cancel the fireworks and parade on July 4th.

For St. Johns County, a tourist center and expected busy weekends, Mangus also encourages everyone to follow the CDC’s guidance.

“Have a great time-you deserve it,” Salemi said. “But take reasonable precautions, depending on the situation.”