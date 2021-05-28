No masks needed in summer camps for vaccinated campers and staff, CDC says: Shot

Switch captions Eva Marie Uzcategi / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised previous guidelines for mask use and vaccination in summer camps. Updated guidelines released on Friday, Say now In camps where everyone is fully vaccinated, campers can sing, play sports and do basket weaving without masks, except as required by local law.

“In a fully vaccinated camp environment, there is no need for masking or distance, no screening or testing,” Cmdr said. Erin Sauber-Shats, Leader of the CDC Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force, who wrote the guidance.

“There is a possibility from mid-summer to late summer. [for campers] Having a pre-pandemic camping experience when everyone is fully vaccinated would be provided, “she added.

The change in authorities’ guidance was driven by improved vaccine policy and pandemic trends since the last iteration of the April camp guidance, Sauber Schatz said.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. 12 to 15, And the CDC have issued guidance such as: Fully vaccinated people You no longer need to wear a mask. “We also continue to see fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” she said. “Therefore, this means a lower level of community infection, making the camping experience safer.”

More than 2.5 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for this age group, according to CDC data.

According to the guidance, in camps where not everyone is vaccinated, vaccinated people do not yet need to wear masks. However, unvaccinated people are “highly advised” to wear masks outdoors as well as indoors in crowded situations.

“Maybe there are a lot of kids together, screaming camp cheers and singing songs,” Sauber Schatz said. “COVID-19 knows that whenever you speak up, respiratory droplets are spreading in scenarios where they can go further. Therefore, even outdoors, in high-risk situations, wear a mask. It makes sense to do it. “

The CDC also recommends that all people with weakened immunity continue to be masked and distanced.

Earlier guidance on the CDC’s camp was criticized for being too restrictive, and parliamentarians called on government agencies to ease policy.

The new guidance may be good news for camps with a high percentage of vaccinated campers. However, the CDC says that about 6 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated so far account for only 23% of that age group. Some smaller camps may require counselors and campers to be fully vaccinated, but the more common camp experience is for unvaccinated and vaccinated people. It is mixed.

However, given how complex running a mixed camp can be, some camps may simply choose to adopt a policy that requires masks for everyone.

In that sense, it would be like a recent face-to-face education where children are masked and physically separated in an indoor setting, he said. Sara boardHe is a pediatrician at the National Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and a member of the School Health Council of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Enforcing different rules based on vaccination status seems impractical, Board said. [campers]Even if their staff are fully vaccinated, they will demand a mask for everyone. ”

Still, camps that adhere to the CDC guidelines could provide safe and enjoyable rest for children in front of the screen all year round, Board said. “There are opportunities for unstructured play, socializing, going out, and interacting with non-family adults, all of which are important for children with socio-emotional growth and development,” she said. Said.

Here are the highlights of the new guidance from CDC website: