Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths and 433 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,665, the Oregon Department of Health reported Friday.

OHA reported 433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the total to 200,632 cases across the state.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 30,898 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 16,334 doses were given on Thursday and 14,564 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 28,503 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna, and 140,073 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, 1,811,098 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,218,243 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,706,796 doses of Pfizer, 2,103,540 doses of Modana, and 291,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

Proof of vaccination

On holiday weekends, many people in Oregon who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 will continue to wear masks in public places. If you are a fully vaccinated person who wants to remove the mask where proof of vaccination is allowed, keep in mind the following:

The original COVID-19 vaccination card (photo or copy is fine) is the best proof of vaccination.

If you do not have that card, you may not be able to get a replacement card, but there are other forms of acceptable alternative COVID-19 vaccination certification. Proof of vaccination must include your name, date of birth, and date and type of COVID-19 vaccine. You may be able to print your vaccination records from your personal electronic medical records on the provider’s website, such as My Chart (you may need to black out other information on your records that you do not want to share). Request a copy of your Oregon vaccination record Alert IIS Registry (call 211 for help; be prepared to wait the last 5 days before receiving the record); or Print and mail your vaccination record or ask your healthcare provider to receive it if it is early.



You can enter the facility without proof of vaccination, but you must wear a mask and be physically at a distance. Have a safe weekend.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 260 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, four more than Thursday. There are 59 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 fewer than Thursday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,835, a decrease of 17.9% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 274.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 36 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Friday, 4 of whom were in the ICU and 3 were on ventilator.

Anniversary: ​​Reflection and Optimism

Memorial Day weekend is the time for Oregons to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This includes a three-day weekend visit to the gardens and graveyards. This is the second year that residents have marked this holiday under a pandemic, but Governor Kate Brown’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of all targeted Oregons with COVID-19 by July. There is now a new optimism as we continue to move towards the achievement of.

Over the next three days, many residents will travel outdoors to different counties that may have different risk levels. OHA provides tips for safely planning vacations, new guidance for fully vaccinated people, wearing masks, and understanding the county’s risk levels for various activities based on county status. To do.Read Full article here.

Trail Blazers supports COVID-19 vaccination with prizes and tickets

The Portland Trail Blazers encourages all Oregons to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants in different locations throughout Portland.

Lucky fans attending the REACH program in Multnomah County and one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Oregon Health & Science University and receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will find Trail Blazers shirts, posters and tickets for 2021-22. You have the opportunity to receive. Pre-season game. Blaze the Trail Cat shows a surprise when he gets his shots at a particular clinic and helps fans get their shots.

The vaccination clinic will start tomorrow, May 29th, and will run intermittently until Saturday, June 19th.

Fans can choose the vaccination clinic they want. We recommend that you bring it in-no reservation required.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (2), Benton (1), Craccamus (53), Kratosop (3), Colombia (8), Couse (2), Crook (2). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath ( 14), Lane (21), Lynn (21), Marul (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Pork (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union ( 3), Wasco (4), Washington (40), Yamhill (7).

The 2,661th death in Oregon was a 68-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on May 26. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,662th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died at Salem Hospital on May 26. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,663th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 11 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on May 17. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,664th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 50-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 11 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on May 24. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,665th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 9 and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on May 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.